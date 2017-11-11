College Land teen missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Richshad Renico Beckles of College Land, St John.

He was last seen at home by his mother Vermadean Beckles sometime around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 9. At the time he was wearing a short green pants, a white shirt, red and white slippers and carrying a pink haversack

Richshad is 4 ft 10” tall, slim build, dark complexion with short black hair. He is known to frequents “Redman Shop” at the bottom of Society Hill, St John; Sergeant Street, St John and Kathy Pinder’s Shop, at Green Park Lane, St Michael.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8201, police emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.