BSTU says it remains strong

In the wake of reports of two high-ranking officials tendering their resignations this week from the executive, amid rumblings within the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU), the union is assuring the public that it remains strong.

The BSTU said its executive met on Friday under the chairmanship of President Mary-Anne Redman and took measures “to deal with some internal issues of procedure”.

Informed sources have confirmed to Barbados TODAY that the two individuals at the centre of the current impasse were considered “pillars” of the BSTU.

Sources have also expressed concern that if their resignations were allowed to stand, it could have a far-reaching effect on the local trade union movement as a whole.

“The BSTU . . . assures its wider membership, and by extension, the general public, that it remains firmly committed to fair and fearless representation of its constituents, and shall continue to pursue the justice of which its aggrieved members are deserving,” the statement said.