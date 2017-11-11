BSTU says it remains strong
In the wake of reports of two high-ranking officials tendering their resignations this week from the executive, amid rumblings within the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU), the union is assuring the public that it remains strong.
The BSTU said its executive met on Friday under the chairmanship of President Mary-Anne Redman and took measures “to deal with some internal issues of procedure”.
Informed sources have confirmed to Barbados TODAY that the two individuals at the centre of the current impasse were considered “pillars” of the BSTU.
Sources have also expressed concern that if their resignations were allowed to stand, it could have a far-reaching effect on the local trade union movement as a whole.
“The BSTU . . . assures its wider membership, and by extension, the general public, that it remains firmly committed to fair and fearless representation of its constituents, and shall continue to pursue the justice of which its aggrieved members are deserving,” the statement said.
Come and represent the Nurses
Nurses in bad need of proper representation
She can’t even represent she self. Join Caswell Franklyn Union. I hope she saying the same thing next year.
Saga boy ‘wa you mean’….You mean nex year when de guvment change? ?..You like you seeing a change coming. ..
St.clair ya got he…all a DEM yard fowls,paling cocks and swamp ducks only poosharking….DEM know da gine gine da RH lick in next year.
The nurses need to rejoin the Union they were once part of. The BWU, NUPW and UWU ( Cas Franklyn ) are quite capable of representing any group.
Saga BOT
DLP Consortium Propaganda Arm MK .D A and the rest always political, always partisan, always divisive and polarizing. Why ?
Russia has nothing on the DLP – CPA-MK DA
Luther and Worrell I hope you two read today’s nation re Mary. I really meant next week and not next year. This week I shall be waiting patiently to hear how she will respond to the article. Five persons from the executive resigned because they are tired of her constant anti DLP stance. That union has become an arm of the BLP.
Stupse. So if the head goes, the union folds? That means that the union is not functioning as it should. Get your internal affairs in order! How can you fight for teachers’ rights, when you cannot function without one person?