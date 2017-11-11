British snorkeler dies
Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 79-year-old British Visitor, which occurred sometime around 2:45 p.m. today.
The visitor, a passenger on a cruise ship was at Mount Stanford Beach, St James snorkeling with a friend when he was observed floating face down in the water.
He was subsequently pulled from the water in a semiconscious state, CRP was performed and an ambulance summoned.
The British visitor was rushed to the QEH by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Sad.. R.I.P
Wow #sip pops
My Dad loved life and exploring new places. We are all very shocked by this news, but comforted that he was happy, enjoying life.
RIP
Rest in peace condolences to your family an friends
BEFORE GIVING PEOPLE SNORKLER GEAR,FIRST THING YOU SHOULD ASK THE PERSON..HAVE YOU EVER DONE THIS BEFORE.. IF YOUR GUT FEELING SAID OTHERWISE,MONITER THE PERSON
I wanna learn CRP
That’s so sad…..
RIP