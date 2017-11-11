British snorkeler dies

Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 79-year-old British Visitor, which occurred sometime around 2:45 p.m. today.

The visitor, a passenger on a cruise ship was at Mount Stanford Beach, St James snorkeling with a friend when he was observed floating face down in the water.

He was subsequently pulled from the water in a semiconscious state, CRP was performed and an ambulance summoned.

The British visitor was rushed to the QEH by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

9 Responses to British snorkeler dies

  1. Sharon Ward
    Sharon Ward November 11, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Sad.. R.I.P

  2. Divine Duchess
    Divine Duchess November 11, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Wow #sip pops

  3. Cayt November 11, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    My Dad loved life and exploring new places. We are all very shocked by this news, but comforted that he was happy, enjoying life.

  4. Bernadette Austin
    Bernadette Austin November 11, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    RIP

  5. Nikky Daisley
    Nikky Daisley November 11, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Rest in peace condolences to your family an friends

  6. Keith Forde
    Keith Forde November 11, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    BEFORE GIVING PEOPLE SNORKLER GEAR,FIRST THING YOU SHOULD ASK THE PERSON..HAVE YOU EVER DONE THIS BEFORE.. IF YOUR GUT FEELING SAID OTHERWISE,MONITER THE PERSON

  7. Horace Boyce
    Horace Boyce November 11, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    I wanna learn CRP

  8. Richard Braithwaite
    Richard Braithwaite November 12, 2017 at 3:31 am

    That’s so sad…..
    RIP

