British snorkeler dies

Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 79-year-old British Visitor, which occurred sometime around 2:45 p.m. today.

The visitor, a passenger on a cruise ship was at Mount Stanford Beach, St James snorkeling with a friend when he was observed floating face down in the water.

He was subsequently pulled from the water in a semiconscious state, CRP was performed and an ambulance summoned.

The British visitor was rushed to the QEH by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.