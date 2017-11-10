Workers left shaken after shooting incident at Bulkeley Plantation

Labourers employed at Bulkeley Plantation, St George say they are on high alert after two men committed a daring daylight robbery yesterday, which resulted in manager Charles Bynoe nursing a gunshot injury to his left foot.

It was around 11:05 a.m. on Thursday that Bynoe encountered two male attackers in the plantation’s office. One of the men was reportedly armed with a gun which he used to fire two shots at the supervisor before they fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money.

With police still carrying out investigations into the matter, labourer Junior Jordan told Barbados TODAY this afternoon that it could easily have been him who was shot.

He explained that he would normally go with Bynoe on Thursdays to take cash from the bank. However, as fate would have it, the supervisor chose to take another employee with him yesterday.

“I guess in a way that God shy me away from certain things,” said Jordan, who has been employed at the plantation for the past 11 years.

While thankful that no lives were lost as a result of the aggravated robbery, he expressed concern about the increasing gun violence on the island and the number of guns that were currently available on the streets.

“We can’t get them off, because more coming all the time,” Jordan said while expressing doubt that the authorities would be able to arrest the situation.

“Sometimes you try to walk safe and protect yourself but something still happens,” he further lamented.

Another employee, who asked to be identified only as Peter, said a loud noise alerted him on Thursday that something had gone wrong at his place of work.

He said since then, security has been tightened at the plantation. However, this has not quelled his concern about the amount of blood being spilled on the country’s streets.

“The lawlessness and the senseless killings are not needed. People have to got to wake up and wise up and get smart and have to control themselves,” he said.

Those sentiments were also echoed by Gregory Garnett, who was off duty when the robbery occurred but remains concerned about the safety of workers and the ease with which citizens now have access to guns.

“The gun violence needs to stop, but it isn’t stopping any time soon,” Garnett said, with 28 murders reported here so far this year, including 22 gun related killings.