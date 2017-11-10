Welch gets 12 months for snatching woman’s bangles

A 27-year-old man was sentenced by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to 12 months in prison.

However, the sentence will run concurrently with a two-year sentence already being served by Shamar Renaldo Welch, of Rockhampton Road, Grazettes, St Michael.

Welch recently pleaded guilty to stealing four bangles worth $4,000, belonging to Daphne Hamblin on April 29 last year.

Based on the facts presented in the case, Hamblin was at her stall serving a customer when Welch reached over and pulled the bangles from her hands. She tried to resist but he was still able to get away with the jewellery. Welch was subsequently arrested.

29 Responses to Welch gets 12 months for snatching woman’s bangles

  1. Anfaani Henry
    Anfaani Henry November 10, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    able bodied grown man go dig potatoes and sell, instead of stealing from people

    Reply
  2. Horace Boyce
    Horace Boyce November 11, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Shud b 12yrs

    Reply
  3. Ann Szebenyi
    Ann Szebenyi November 11, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Do the crime, do the time…

    Reply
  4. Antheia Springer-Williams
    Antheia Springer-Williams November 11, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Hands want cutting off clean!

    Reply
  5. Sharon Woolley
    Sharon Woolley November 11, 2017 at 3:50 am

    Thieving is so easy for some

    Reply
  6. Lynda Bonnett
    Lynda Bonnett November 11, 2017 at 5:05 am

    Stupeszzzz

    Reply
  7. Sheryl Smith
    Sheryl Smith November 11, 2017 at 5:41 am

    You snatched gold/silver bangles to wear the whole set (bangles, anklets & bars).

    Reply
  8. Denise Blackman
    Denise Blackman November 11, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Young, strong looking young man..You need to look for work and stop theifing.

    Reply
  9. Rasheed Hope
    Rasheed Hope November 11, 2017 at 6:15 am

    U know what would be funny? If he realized at the end that they where fake.

    Reply
  10. Shotta Boss
    Shotta Boss November 11, 2017 at 6:16 am

    He already in prison doing 2years he was not out he just went to court on that other matter

    Reply
  11. Claire Battershield
    Claire Battershield November 11, 2017 at 6:18 am

    Well hold on to HMP bracelets now . Don’t want work nuh

    Reply
  12. Mhizz Kelly P Forde
    Mhizz Kelly P Forde November 11, 2017 at 6:26 am

    He get time and mr evil on bail … i have no faith in this islands judiciary system !

    Reply
  13. Kim Stone
    Kim Stone November 11, 2017 at 6:29 am

    Look like a big retarded thick lip ass. Stupezzzz

    Reply
  14. Dennis Taitt
    Dennis Taitt November 11, 2017 at 6:45 am

    12 years should havs been the right time in prison for him. Did he buy them? The law making these thugs smile. 12 years hard labour with licks.

    Reply
    • Yvonne Sealy
      Yvonne Sealy November 11, 2017 at 10:27 am

      Licks or lashes? There’s a difference; he might very well b getting alll d ‘licks’ he want from d time he land; hah haaaaaaaa

      Reply
  15. Wayne Norville
    Wayne Norville November 11, 2017 at 7:27 am

    He needs about twenty years, he foes this all the time

    Reply
  16. Ronald R Thompson
    Ronald R Thompson November 11, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Sad too see this guy got 12 month for a crime like this when I think they could hv made him pay a fine but yet ppl doing worse and this out on bail and some ent even get charge. Or lock up

    Reply
  17. Greengiant November 11, 2017 at 8:56 am

    He’s been convicted and jailed for snatching / steeling bangles before. I remember him from a few years ago doing the same thing.

    Reply
  18. hcalndre November 11, 2017 at 9:32 am

    What about the 2 years and a flogging?

    Reply
  19. Adrian Mapp
    Adrian Mapp November 11, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Sharon Ramsey,why he teffing Bangles and de police giving out free silver wuns? So he had gold,but settled for silver,oh boy, LoL

    Reply
  20. Sam Clarke November 11, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Look at this he has another year on his criminal rap sheet, and a judge has to wait until Monday to determine if to revoke the bail of a person charge with murder, who violated his bail condition?
    Now tell me what is wrong with this picture?

    Reply
  21. Sophia Sobers Ifill
    Sophia Sobers Ifill November 11, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Good for him

    Reply

