Welch gets 12 months for snatching woman’s bangles
A 27-year-old man was sentenced by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to 12 months in prison.
However, the sentence will run concurrently with a two-year sentence already being served by Shamar Renaldo Welch, of Rockhampton Road, Grazettes, St Michael.
Welch recently pleaded guilty to stealing four bangles worth $4,000, belonging to Daphne Hamblin on April 29 last year.
Based on the facts presented in the case, Hamblin was at her stall serving a customer when Welch reached over and pulled the bangles from her hands. She tried to resist but he was still able to get away with the jewellery. Welch was subsequently arrested.
able bodied grown man go dig potatoes and sell, instead of stealing from people
Agreed totally
Joe Bourne, the ones someone else is growing. Lol
Cherylann Bourne-Hayes the only kind, right
i had to read the article good n not only the headline, he got to be kidding me
Shud b 12yrs
ort then
Send some your sweet souse to teach him some sense.
I totally agree Horace
Do the crime, do the time…
Hands want cutting off clean!
Thieving is so easy for some
Stupeszzzz
You snatched gold/silver bangles to wear the whole set (bangles, anklets & bars).
Young, strong looking young man..You need to look for work and stop theifing.
U know what would be funny? If he realized at the end that they where fake.
He already in prison doing 2years he was not out he just went to court on that other matter
Well hold on to HMP bracelets now . Don’t want work nuh
He get time and mr evil on bail … i have no faith in this islands judiciary system !
Look like a big retarded thick lip ass. Stupezzzz
12 years should havs been the right time in prison for him. Did he buy them? The law making these thugs smile. 12 years hard labour with licks.
Licks or lashes? There’s a difference; he might very well b getting alll d ‘licks’ he want from d time he land; hah haaaaaaaa
He needs about twenty years, he foes this all the time
Sad too see this guy got 12 month for a crime like this when I think they could hv made him pay a fine but yet ppl doing worse and this out on bail and some ent even get charge. Or lock up
He’s been convicted and jailed for snatching / steeling bangles before. I remember him from a few years ago doing the same thing.
What about the 2 years and a flogging?
Sharon Ramsey,why he teffing Bangles and de police giving out free silver wuns? So he had gold,but settled for silver,oh boy, LoL
Look at this he has another year on his criminal rap sheet, and a judge has to wait until Monday to determine if to revoke the bail of a person charge with murder, who violated his bail condition?
Now tell me what is wrong with this picture?
Good for him