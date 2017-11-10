Welch gets 12 months for snatching woman’s bangles

A 27-year-old man was sentenced by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to 12 months in prison.

However, the sentence will run concurrently with a two-year sentence already being served by Shamar Renaldo Welch, of Rockhampton Road, Grazettes, St Michael.

Welch recently pleaded guilty to stealing four bangles worth $4,000, belonging to Daphne Hamblin on April 29 last year.

Based on the facts presented in the case, Hamblin was at her stall serving a customer when Welch reached over and pulled the bangles from her hands. She tried to resist but he was still able to get away with the jewellery. Welch was subsequently arrested.