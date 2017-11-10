Rumblings in the BSTU

Two high-ranking officials of the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) reportedly tendered their resignations this week from the executive, amid rumblings within the BSTU.

However, up to late this evening feverish behind the scene attempts were being made to have the resignation letters rescinded, with top officials of the teachers’ union said to be locked in closed-door meetings at the BSTU’s Beleville, St Michael headquarters.

Members of the union’s executive, including BSTU President Mary Redman and first vice-president Charles Morris, could not be reached for comment on the matter.

However, informed sources have confirmed to Barbados TODAY that the two individuals at the centre of the current impasse were considered “pillars” of the BSTU.

Sources have also expressed concern that if their resignations were allowed to stand, it could have a far-reaching effect on the local trade union movement as a whole.

However, there are said to be divergent views among the top brass of the BSTU on the way the union should proceed in relation to the non-renewal of a teacher’s contract at the St Michael School.

The two executives are said to be equally concerned that the union’s efforts are being deliberately sabotaged by certain individuals who they accuse of leaking confidential information to the Ministry of Education.

“A union has to stand united and it is only as strong as its weakest link. However when we see such acts of betrayal take place at the top it is difficult to inspire confidence among the membership and the people that we are fighting against will destroy us,” one source explained, while maintaining that the resignations would not be good for the BSTU at this time.

