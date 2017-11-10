‘Misguided UWI’
DLP spokeswoman accuses university of missing the mark
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill campus has come in for scathing criticism from a Government senator, who has charged that the tertiary institution has lost its prestige and is now lagging behind its regional and international counterparts.
While defending the ruling Democratic Labour Party’s (DLP) 2013 decision to stop footing the full cost of tertiary education for students attending UWI, Senator Verla De Peiza suggested today that the campus had lowered its standards in a misguided attempt to fast track the vision its former principal Sir Hilary Beckles had for a university graduate in every household.
“I will say without fear of contradiction, but with every expectation of contradiction, that the policy of a graduate in every household was misguided as sold.
“That is not to say that you don’t think that there are persons who can reach that standard, but if it is that you had to lower your own standard in order to achieve that, as opposed to raising up people’s standards to get to yours, then you have missed the mark,” said De Peiza, who was delivering this afternoon’s lunchtime lecture at the DLP’s George Street, St Michael headquarters.
It was back in 2009 that Sir Hilary had unveiled the plan to have a graduate in every Barbadian home by 2020. And while describing critics of the concept as “unintelligent”, Sir Hilary had sought to explain that his vision was one way of ensuring the issue of poverty was addressed.
However, De Peiza, who is the DLP candidate for Christ Church West contended that as a result of its botched execution, the UWI now had faced an uphill challenge in regaining respectability, even at the regional level.
“So UWI does have to do some work to get itself back on an international footing and not just that, UWI has to do some work to put itself back on a regional footing,” said De Peiza, while pointing out that while UWI students only needed a passing grade to make it to law school, in England you needed at least Upper Second honours to apply for law school.
“Across the board UWI needs to move from just producing document holders to producing research of a significant nature,” De Peiza added.
The Government senator also suggested that the campus had an insatiable appetite for funding, due to an “explosion” of its physical plant which she said was only partially paid for by private entities, with contributing governments were left to bear the brunt of the financial burden.
“UWI went through an explosion of its physical plant where several buildings were built, plaques were placed on the buildings indicating that there was a donation by a particular institution or company, but because the company could not pay all, the difference had to come from the contributing countries. The bill was certainly getting unmanageable,” De Peiza said.
She added that while UWI Cave Hill was traditionally a very small campus by any international or regional standard and there was need for improvement . . . whether it was required on the scale or at the speed it was developed is now a matter of historical discussion because it is already there”.
colvillemounsey@barbadostoday.bb
Now we have another political failure trashing the same institution she went to ,and here suggesting that it has lower its standards because of the vision of Sir Hillary Beckles.Let me tell you Miss Depeiza I find that when people like you get in the house just talk rubbish.Many of the persons of which this same bankrupt political party who has no vision ,but continue to take from this country but continue to bash the same institution that put you where you are today.The UWI idea was a very good one ,but this government which is so visionless refused to pay it just due.There are persons like you that will never ever win a seat in this country because you all do not have what it takes to be serious contenders …but only benefits because of your political affiliation.Have you ever been to Cavehill to look at those who matriculated and the kind of qualification they were accepted to the university.It do not mean because a person left with a first class honours degree means they are so intelligent and bright but that in its self do not redound to being a very good professional or employee.So we continue to hear such persons like you pull down the institution that has enable you all to get to where you are today.Your party has no vision and please do not label me as a B because I do not associate with any political party .What your party has done is destroy the vision of your founding father and right now you have no philosophy to base your party on and it’s very sad.
Ronald Greenidge .there is nothing wrong wanting to educate a population of young people,not only to work here but in the world as we know it.Look foreign exchange is not only made through tourism but by remittance which of it selves bring in millions of dollars by persons who are Barbadians living overseas.If the government would have seen paying the university as priority we would never be at this point today.University needed expansion and many of that expansion funding was not government money but private sector led funding sir.Many persons who went to university many years ago I think wanted to see the university look the way it was 30 years ago .What she said about international respect of the university is not true ,because many students from different parts of the world came to cave hill and study and do research .When I was there we had students from as far is Africa , Canada and American students studying at Cavehill.For me I do not listen to a set of persons who continue to take from this country ,because of political affiliation but hardly give back.These people are parasites and if we do not tell so called politicians where to get off they would insult us and our institutions ,but at the same time benefiting from such.I Charles Alleyne will not be silent when I hear persons who of themselves are not contributing to our development , but continue to take and take but only criticized because we fail to challenged such.If she done the research she should tell us how many students matriculating without the proper qualifications because it is not true.You do not get into Cavehill not just with CXC because the competition is so tight ..but she and failure of Sinckler who know nothing about economics but he was the one that put that idea out there that persons was matriculating without the proper qualifications. Look because she is a lawyer does not make her a good one because many of them are not that skill and the information she puts out should come back to bite her.
Ronald Greenidge ..where is the prove? that is a blatant lie sir..i went to CAVEHILL when i see some of the most educated and creative students ever doing excellent work and putting in time their work sir.When you and her bring me the stats then i will believed you sir because it is only at the first year if a student is not passing courses they would asked him or her to take a year off and come back.Look Troy Lorde went to CAVEHILL and on his first try he was not fully focus he came back and had a First Class Honors degree before his degree is over and now is a lecturer there.Look until many of the persons like yourself bring the evidence then please stand down until it is proven without putting out false information without the facts.#i thought you all were trained at the said institution.
@Trevor lloyd.. you are talking rubbish sir..when did you went to CAVEHILL in the 90tys. As i told Ronald if you going to come on facebook with blatant lies then bring the proof sir.As i told Ronald go to Cave hill and i bet you can access the information in terms of matriculation.On another note it do not mean despite a student went there with whatever qualification does not mean he would leave with a mediocre degree.To me i am concerned with the kind of employee or professional this same individual would be after leaving this institution.
Trevor Lloyd…where are the facts sir?bring them and post them let we see them.If not just keep quiet because i think many of you were trained the same way i did, but only thing in my time you could have challenge lecturers rather than in your time you sit down and just being spoon fed.So if you have the facts and stats show me where there is an influx of students with all these low grades etc.I find many of the same persons who bashing this said institutions was a beneficiary of it and are here knocking it down from the politicians to the lesser ones and for me i do not bash institutions which has been instrumental in my development.
My point is that you all must just bring the information and do not just go along with what someone said or some so called politician said.None of you all guys from the politicians ,Trevor Lloyd ,Ronald Greenidge has not brought anything to proved your point.I am not all over the place i am just saying we had the capacity to do that at the time and goes to show the lower standard students was able to challenged those with being spoon fed like you all sir.I understand elections in the air and you will hear all these justifications why we cannot fund university education, but none of you ever asked the same politicians where has all our tax money gone that we are unable to fund university education for young people.Many of you benefit so others cannot benefit too and this is not about students capability because they are students who are very capable.
Charles ALLEYNE after we have one graduate in each household what next.? That was the failure of Sir Hillary’s plan. It was an idea without a plan.
Verla is correct. There was no plan to export our graduates in a manner similar to Cuba. There were opportunities that were never exploited. Instead student continued to study English and history and sociology etc. Now we have hundred of university graduates working as clerks and bank tellers and cashiers in Barbados.
Blah,blah,blah,blah and all of this $hit of Hillary (the distorter hIStorian) being a visionary>>>>> to do what????? Pigeon hole black people as white washed “educated” slaves. You are 100% correct Saga boy >>>>>>>>>>>> from where to where???? share nut cracker incorporated. Not one single manufacturer or developer of medicines etc, sheer sheep. And why would companies not fund such an entity – dah. And because the bar appears permanently fixed to this level no one appears to be even to trying to look past this basin intellect at any further global markers for establishment/development. To understand Hilary’s LACK of vision will depend on where the individual’s mind is at. And Verla your mind is not FULLY right either by the way.
It lowered its standards cause it broke and can’t fix a thing cause you all owe them money and only make things hard for me a student who gotta sit in a hot room caUse there no money to fix the AC, using computers that have XP which is outdated and unsafe, with labs that need to be updated etc. maybe if you all pay the place it would be better.
I wonder if NOT being owed $200 million dollars by this DLP Govt would help UWI Cavehill make some progress in investing in new research courses etc?
its only owed 90 mil check the consolidated reporst at uwi.edu
This woman should be shame.
Take your pick: Drowning rats syndrome, or the need to somehow differentiate herself from uthuh drowning creatures. The lady is only doing that which she has been bid so to do….as she certainly has a lot more sterner stuff within her. Pity. She picked the wrong horse/ friends/ship pon which to sail.
@Saga Boy: right on da money. Always thought it was some kinda flag Sir H. was wavin’ bout for attention. No-one cud evah accuse Sir Aitch of having a miniscule ego.
Ms Peiza, and others like her, full of ‘it’. Firstly, no entry standards were lowered by Cave Hill, Sir Hilary, or Barbados ………….. the UWI is not a single-campus university. It is a REGIONAL institution with many other Caribbean countries involved is decision making. Majority rules and there is still a common entry standard across campuses …. no campus can got it alone!
Secondly, if this current DLP Government had not left the Campus to ‘beg & borrow’ to exist for the past 10 years, the situation would be quite different. Building up a debt of 200 Million $$ is a disgrace!!! What company/institution could survive with such a drastic cut in budget …… after sitting with fellow Caribbean countries and promising to contribute their fair share… then to do the opposite?
All you armchair critics who love to join Ms De Peiza’s bandwagon but refuse to accept the facts ……….. Barbados will feel the full effects of the DLP actions on tertiary education, including UWI treatment, with the next generation ….. be warned.
“The greatest fear is to “educated” a Black person”.
I would lIke to commend Sir Hilary on having a vision. It is criticisms such as these which causes those placed in the seat to direct or chart a course to be turned off. While the University can look at its curriculum in terms new areas of study and research the programs and study offered now are no less than what was offered in years prior. #befair##celebratetheachievememtsofothers##stopdecryingpeoplewhohavetried
UWI lost it way long time
Check whats going on
UWI want Taxpayers to give it more money but
The Cave Hill Campus is paying Sagicor $240 000 annually for leasing the Mutual Building on Lower Broad Street since 2014 and the Building is Idle, only Paros down there, this is a case of hemorrhaging the Taxpayers money.
Barbados was to have a new City Campus of the University of the West Indies in the building by the end of 2015 this is end of 2017
but $20,000 per month being paid for the Building and nothing going on.
What a waste of funds, a fiasco.
WE need to get noted Actuary Charles Herbert to audit the university’s financial books. Those bloodsuckers keep getting millions from the government and with no accountability. The Professors and Lecturers come out like fat rats, right Jeremy? Let us see the books.
Actuaries don’t do auditing. That’s a job for an auditor/accountant.
ohhhhhhhhhhhh nnnnnnnnnnnnnnoooooooooo you don’t EPIC FAIL leave out dat
How has the UWI lowered their standards Ms. Depeiza?
Where is the evidence to support your claim.
Mr Beckles has and will always be a visionary..I am sorry but I cant say the same for you and your colleagues.
How has the UWI lowered its standards? Where is the evidence to support your claim ?
Mr Hilary Beckles IS and WILL continue to be a visionary….I am sorry I cant say the same for you and your colleagues.
My only regret is that he has not taken his natural gifts of vision and wisdom to the political arena.
@Michelle Debbie…Thank you my dear because we have a lot of these so called politicians who are so selfish and greedy.All they do to this country is take and take and at the same benefiting from our country public purse.Look many of them if not for the vision of the late Errol Barrow would not be lawyers,politicians and other professions today, because many of their families could not afford it at the time.I will tell you when they come to your house for a vote challenged them and do not vote for them because they are parasites.For me i do not have any time for those who think they are more than you… when we put them in power and their must be called out. Many are not thinkers but tow the party line which shows me they cannot be independent thinkers who cannot speak their minds freely.
That I have concluded.
But to the best of my knowledge you still require five (5) O’ Level subjects at the passing grade (3) to enter. This allows you to pursue the 4 year part-time/lower matriculation programme. Persons who hold A’ levels passes together with the O’Levels are admitted to or have the option, (if it doesnt affect their employment, for those who work) to pursue the 3 year full time programme.
Ronald Greenidge..sir you can go to Cavehill and asked for Mr Rommel Carter who is the Assistant Registrar of student affairs and a very good friend of mine and a school mate and he would give you access to that information.Look when i first apply to CaveHill in 2000 with CXCs i was denied, and i had to go to the Community College and do an Associate Degree in Business Studies, and reapply after i finished that program 3 years part time.Sir so i do not get where you and those political parasites are really talking about without providing such evidence and it is false.
Instead of attacking the “Political Parasites” if I were you I would stick to the issue at hand, which is a call for evidence to support the derogatory statements made by Ms. Depeiza. It seems in Barbados,while being deemed a free country persons are not permitted to query any comments, or statements for accuracy or confirmation. Well maybe I am not a Barbadian.
I would also add that I dont think the entry requirements are the major issue. I think since enrollment has decreased as a result of the tuition fee requirement, although government still bears the economic costs we still find it difficult as a nation, either see the need to make the sacrifice to pay the tuition, or too for some to even afford to pay it. So then it comes down to a matter of choice, should I get a loan and go to UWI or just go look for a job? So I think this is the major reason for the excess spaces now available to prospective students, which may appear to be as a result of easier access relative to entry requirements. (Thats my view..accurate research could be done to confirm)
I can repeat but I am speaking from my own knowledge,however, he is also free to do his own research for confirmation.
But to the best of my knowledge you still require five (5) O’ Level subjects at the passing grade (3) to enter. This allows you to pursue the 4 year part-time/lower matriculation programme. Persons who hold A’ levels passes together with the O’Levels are admitted to or have the option, (if it doesnt affect their employment, for those who work) to pursue the 3 year full time programme.
I have a hard reply for her, but I will deal with her later when I return home. I have a meeting shortly. How dear you Verla?
ks, I said that from the day the DLP cut the funding that it would put barbados back in the times when you would hear men and women speak of their parents not financially able to pay for their higher education and that some of their class mates that went on they were much smarter than. Oh! this is the reason why so many attorneys are coming out every year because of the low entry requirements and no technical people, where is UWI rated among the worlds universities?
This particular criticism of UWI and Mr Beckles might fit nicely into the category of ‘misguided’.
The UWI has shown more creativity than this gov’t in the area of fundraising and application of spending. I’m sure that the gov’t indebtedness to UWI has not helped with their planning and budgeting.
Mr Beckles’ vision of having a graduate in every household is laudable and says much about his belief in the national capabilities. However, if Ms DePeiza insists that UWI has had to drop their standard, it suggests something happening at a lower level that students are not qualifying – which points to problems at primary/secondary/BCC level. Choose your poison, Ms DePeiza. Think again, is it lack of funding or lack of quality students?
A lowered admission standard might be a means of survival – in conjunction with a solid summer programme, a forward thinking uni administration could actually be doing remedial work with students that demonstrate commitment, but need extra help. One could argue that is not their role, but if this is where we find ourselves, what is the greater good?
On the issue of campus size, one must agree that even with all its shortcomings, there is still some minimum investment needed to attain a certain quality – teaching staff, physical plant, amenities etc. There is no standard student:dollar ratio at play.
So, yes Ms DePeiza, look a little closer at how this administration could be improving our chances of having a better UWI and a better graduate. Education gives options and I hoope you can explain to those clerks and tellers how their positions aren’t valuable, especially as the civil service have surviveed without increases and your administration is leaning more heavily on the banks to shore up the funds available to government.
A graduate in every household is only laudable if these graduates possess skills to take the country forward and to innovate when they come out of UWI.
Alot of the degrees being pursued at UWI are worthless in terms of equiping students with the skills which are in demand and necessary.
Barbados also doesn’t have the capacity to absorb all of these graduates.
@VoR innovators are limited – anywhere. You seem to expect a higher standard here than from graduates of other institutions. Is there something being produced at UWI that is holding back development? If no, then there is no point. What would you say are the skills now in demand – thinking, reasoning, problem solving, application of knowledge – and which are not available at UWI? How does a country “absorb” graduates and at what point does a UWI education prevent one from taking their vision and skills elsewhere, as Bajans have done for years? Don’t other educated persons come here and fit in?
These comments are hogwash to the highest hight.
that campus got some skeletons for sure re: financing its existence. woman got a point all be it seeped in political idol. that UWI will seek to admit more international students while at the same time raising fees as governments grapple with their own inept management policies. educated(even that in question) and still poor lolololol only in the caribbean.
Under this current vision-less administration, everything in the country has dropped, except for taxes.
Apart from Sagicor building on Broad Street wasting money
the ” big ups ” at UWI live well.
Air travel was always FIRST CLASS.
And the university broke!! Wuhloss!!!
There are advisers in the DLP who just hate the idea of people from the gap getting a degree. It is pure snobbery. That is why they have made it difficult for students. They hate the idea of a graduate in every household. This is too much eduacation in the hands of poor people. The DLP is controlled by people who feel that only certain persons are to have degrees. Contrary to what the Senator is saying, Cave Hill is one of the hardest places in the world to get a degree in terms of the amount of work one has to put in. One can go to a University in North America and get through rather easily. Now we see why the DLP introduced the Tuition fee. It is not about the economy; it is about snobbery. One day coming soon , the people will wake up .
Verla just lost my vote , admiration and support.
The problem is that there needs to be thinking and channeling outside of the professional production lines and drinking daisy tea. While continuing to work from pay check to pay check. The government linking with China why don’t they follow their model development. Robots and clones in big development now and some even working in offices and restaurants. Take it light, wait till they perfect them. They will even be pleading cases in courts too and performing surgeries. We cannot even move on to self checkouts in fear of not having someone to pack a shopping bag with cud dear attitudes. Did you all not see Sophia, and watch whom was in the audience as potential investors – crem de la crem. Obsolete will be the main course of the day on this peoples plates in time to come.
And all of these companies here in BIM will bring them in to replace who????? While the government begs them to give you a pick. If you think all of this is far fetch, you better open your eyes, keep up and take a good look. The govermet needs to redecorate the plate of the UWI plane and simple.
Education develops the mind.
Well said Marcia.
Education of a nation can only benefit that nation.
It is unbelievable the comments you get from jokers sometimes.
Without empirical data to support her statements I would humbly suggest that instead of disparaging her alma mater that Ms Depeiza encourage her Gment to pay the UWI the 200M $ they owe them.
She is playing to the DLP base who seeks no evidence and to whom she can say anything and get away with it. The DLP would want to keep the people ignorant like how their associates are doing to those who they can influence . And how that Moderator Handles callers at CBC. She needs to talk about the ABSENTEE Prime Minister and the Clueless , Useless , Visionless Government whose significant achievement has been the politics of exclusion and the polarization of the nation. Public transport. Potholes and the Auditor General’s Report are some meat that she could chew her cud on. For Dessert she can sample Sewage problems, water headaches and Garbage collection hiccups bleeps and blunders. Enough to keep her mandibles well employed.
For all the NON – ignorant education recipients, can I ask you where is our black peoples airplanes, cruise liners, hotels, aircraft carriers, banks, corporations, manufacturing companies, clothing lines, perfume lines, shoe lines, insurance companies, car/automobile manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical companies, mobile phone tech, shipping lines????? – Oh I know you are too afraid (no one thought you those parts – did they) and stuck, developing your minds and just want to remain underneath as servants. Keep developing your minds while the world passes you by and you remain CONsumers.
Now in looking at semantics what does CON mean????
All this education and Barbados still have no modern tech. These governments needs to come from under the SOW and up the status in both the polytechnic and the UWI. And stop breeding servants. And who can’t see this can keep in the dark and being consumed.