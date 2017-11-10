‘Lord Evil’ still on bail

Andre Lord Evil Jackman remains on bail, at least until next Monday.

A day after hearing submissions from Jackman’s lead attorney Arthur Holder and Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas in relation to a violation of his $175,000 bail conditions, Acting Judge Alrick Scott was expected to deliver his decision on Friday morning.

However, when the matter came up for hearing just around 9:30 a.m. , it was adjourned until November 13, after a 15-minute sitting.

Jackman, 38, of Stroud Bay, Crab Hill, St Lucy, is accused of breaching, on October 28, his 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew, which was imposed back in May 2016.

His attorney told reporters yesterday that he had been served with two affidavits on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, which he now had to reply to.