Haynes threatens to shoot Parris

A 52-year-old man, who allegedly used threatening words towards another, is out on $2,000 bail.

Allan Arthur Haynes, of 5th Avenue, Holders Land, St Michael, is accused of telling Winston Parris “man I gine shoot you” on November 8, which caused Parris to believe that immediate violence would be used against him.

Haynes pleaded not guilty to the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

And with no objections raised to his bail he was released with a warning to stay away from Parris until the matter was resolved.

Haynes is due to reappear in the No.2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 4.