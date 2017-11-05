Windies announces test squad for tour of New Zealand

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 15-member Windies squad for the two-Test series on the Tour of New Zealand, starting later this month.

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice-Captain)

Sunil Ambris

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

Team Management Unit

Stuart Law (Head Coach)

Joel Garner (Team Operations Manager)

Roddy Estwick (Assistant Coach)

Toby Radford (Assistant Coach)

Ryan Maron (Assistant Coach)

C.J. Clark (Physiotherapist)

Ronald Rogers (Strength & Fitness Coordinator)

Jeffrey Gay (Massage Therapist)

Dexter Augustus (Video Data Analyst)

Philip Spooner (Media Relations Manager)

Ambris has replaced Kyle Hope in the only change to the squad that earned a 1-0 series victory in Zimbabwe.

The team will have a training camp until November 21 in Brisbane, Australia, before flying across the Trans-Tasman channel to New Zealand.

Commenting on the squad, Chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Courtney Browne said: “The panel congratulates the players and the entire team management unit on the series victory in Zimbabwe. It was a strong team effort and highlighted by those players that did not do as well as expected on the recent Tour of England, playing critical roles in the team’s success.

“Their success augurs well for the selection process and the philosophy of continuity which has underpinned our selection for the Tour of New Zealand, and not the chopping and changing mentality.”

On the selection of Sunil Ambris, Browne said: “Sunil has replaced Kyle Hope in the squad, and this is on the basis of his consistent performances across formats and his outstanding returns for the Windies ‘A’ Team in the ‘Test’ series against Sri Lanka ‘A’. This type of consistency is very welcomed by the panel.

“Kyle is encouraged to return to the first-class championship and turn in the strong performances his talent suggests he can deliver.”