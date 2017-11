UWI will be closed on Monday due to water outage

The Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies will be closed on Monday, November 6 because of a water outage.

“Due to the notice given by the Barbados Water Authority pertaining to an expected outage in the St. Michael area tomorrow, Monday, November 6, all staff and students are advised that the campus will be closed for the day,” the Office of the Registrar said in a statement.

The UWI said the campus will resume business on Tuesday, November 7.