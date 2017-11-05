GRENADA – 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Eastern Caribbean countries

Added by Barbados Today on November 5, 2017.
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattled Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

The quake, which occurred at 11 a.m. (local time), was located at Latitude: 11.69N, Longitude: 61.08W and at a Depth of 10 km.

The Seismic Research Centre at the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies listed nearby cities as 68 km NW of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 84 km SE of St George’s, Grenada and 118 km NNE of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

Several residents in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines posted on social media that they felt the shaking.

3 Responses to GRENADA – 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Eastern Caribbean countries

  1. Charmaine Williams
    Charmaine Williams November 5, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Signs and wonders

    Reply
  2. Tony Webster November 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Hmm…cud be Froon waking up…and falling outa bed.

    Reply
  3. Darrell Catwell
    Darrell Catwell November 5, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Man made!

    Reply

