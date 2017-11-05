Gov’t announces changes in petroleum prices

Effective midnight tonight the retail prices of gasoline and kerosene will fall, while the prices of diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will rise.

The new retail price of gasoline will be $3.19 per litre, down from $3.38. The price of kerosene will be $1.26 per litre, down from $1.41, and the price of diesel will move from $2.37 per litre to $2.52. These represent decreases of 19 cents per litre for gasoline and 15 cents per litre for kerosene, while the price of diesel has increased by 15 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, the retail prices of LPG will rise from $154.52 to $165.50 per 100 lb cylinder, an increase of $10.98; from $43.73 to $46.76 per 25 lb cylinder, an increase of $3.03; from $38.65 to $41.06 per 22 lb cylinder, an increase of $2.41; and from $35.13 to $37.33 per 20 lb cylinder, an increase of $2.20.

The Government said these changes are in keeping with its policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.