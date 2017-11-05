Gov’t announces changes in petroleum prices

Added by Barbados Today on November 5, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Effective midnight tonight the retail prices of gasoline and kerosene will fall, while the prices of diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will rise.

The new retail price of gasoline will be $3.19 per litre, down from $3.38. The price of kerosene will be $1.26 per litre, down from $1.41, and the price of diesel will move from $2.37 per litre to $2.52. These represent decreases of 19 cents per litre for gasoline and 15 cents per litre for kerosene, while the price of diesel has increased by 15 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, the retail prices of LPG will rise from $154.52 to $165.50 per 100 lb cylinder, an increase of $10.98; from $43.73 to $46.76 per 25 lb cylinder, an increase of $3.03; from $38.65 to $41.06 per 22 lb cylinder, an increase of $2.41; and from $35.13 to $37.33 per 20 lb cylinder, an increase of $2.20.

The Government said these changes are in keeping with its policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.

16 Responses to Gov’t announces changes in petroleum prices

  1. luther thorne November 5, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Oh Oh
    Argh !
    Aiee !

    Reply
  2. Angela Griffith
    Angela Griffith November 5, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Went will this end

    Reply
  3. Mencea Crookendale
    Mencea Crookendale November 5, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    HOOD ROBBIN GOVERNMENT Constantly taking from Poor to give to the Rich. How can you increase cooking gass by 3$. More poor persons by cooking gas than gasoline.

    Reply
  4. Stephen November 5, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Wonder who will be the new owner of NPC?

    Reply
  5. Clive Walrond
    Clive Walrond November 5, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Again

    Reply
  6. Paul Chestnut
    Paul Chestnut November 5, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Back to backyard cooking for awhile….actually the food taste better that way…

    Reply
  7. Barker Antony
    Barker Antony November 5, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Unfortunately folks this will be the norm for the next ten years!!!!

    Reply
  8. Dennis Taitt
    Dennis Taitt November 5, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Have compassion on the people . Damm crime cheifs

    Reply
  9. Joan Brome
    Joan Brome November 5, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Only.in Bim

    Reply
  10. Samantha Walker November 5, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    The more we pay, the more they want…….. Stop paying, let the system collapse, thats the only way it will end !!

    Reply
  11. De Fish Man November 5, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Corrected figures is approximately $2.50 profit per gallon & not $9.45 to $10 per gallon.
    Correct calculation is based on cost being $5.53 per gallon & if being sold at $3.19 per liter it would be x 3.876 to convert to gallons so 1,gallon would cost the Barbadian public at the pump approx $12.07734 so that would be double the cost & some so assuming that shipping & all other cost were $3 per gallon sale price would still be around $3.50 profit.
    So probably the gas station makes $1 per gallons &the government about $2.50 per gallon.
    So for every 10,gallons an average to fill a medium sized car the gas station would make $10 & the government $25.00

    Reply
  12. Alan Winter November 5, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    The cost of a car battery in the UK is £30 (BDS $90 or less). It costs on average $300.

    The cost of computers £100 upwards, here $700 upwards.
    The cost of a decent car £6,000. Compared to what they are here.

    Every blessed thing in Barbados is WAY WAY WAY tooo expensive and keeps rising. Because no-one complains !!

    Reply
  13. Milli Watt November 5, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    oil at 60.00 a barrel and now this…………..wait this is the calm before the storm. I predict gas will be up by Christmas to 3.50

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *