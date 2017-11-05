Gov’t announces changes in petroleum prices
Effective midnight tonight the retail prices of gasoline and kerosene will fall, while the prices of diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will rise.
The new retail price of gasoline will be $3.19 per litre, down from $3.38. The price of kerosene will be $1.26 per litre, down from $1.41, and the price of diesel will move from $2.37 per litre to $2.52. These represent decreases of 19 cents per litre for gasoline and 15 cents per litre for kerosene, while the price of diesel has increased by 15 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, the retail prices of LPG will rise from $154.52 to $165.50 per 100 lb cylinder, an increase of $10.98; from $43.73 to $46.76 per 25 lb cylinder, an increase of $3.03; from $38.65 to $41.06 per 22 lb cylinder, an increase of $2.41; and from $35.13 to $37.33 per 20 lb cylinder, an increase of $2.20.
The Government said these changes are in keeping with its policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.
HOOD ROBBIN GOVERNMENT Constantly taking from Poor to give to the Rich. How can you increase cooking gass by 3$. More poor persons by cooking gas than gasoline.
Wonder who will be the new owner of NPC?
Back to backyard cooking for awhile….actually the food taste better that way…
I totally agree best tasting food to
Keep it secret before the government start taxing backyard cooking
Unfortunately folks this will be the norm for the next ten years!!!!
Have compassion on the people . Damm crime cheifs
The more we pay, the more they want…….. Stop paying, let the system collapse, thats the only way it will end !!
Corrected figures is approximately $2.50 profit per gallon & not $9.45 to $10 per gallon.
Correct calculation is based on cost being $5.53 per gallon & if being sold at $3.19 per liter it would be x 3.876 to convert to gallons so 1,gallon would cost the Barbadian public at the pump approx $12.07734 so that would be double the cost & some so assuming that shipping & all other cost were $3 per gallon sale price would still be around $3.50 profit.
So probably the gas station makes $1 per gallons &the government about $2.50 per gallon.
So for every 10,gallons an average to fill a medium sized car the gas station would make $10 & the government $25.00
The cost of a car battery in the UK is £30 (BDS $90 or less). It costs on average $300.
The cost of computers £100 upwards, here $700 upwards.
The cost of a decent car £6,000. Compared to what they are here.
Every blessed thing in Barbados is WAY WAY WAY tooo expensive and keeps rising. Because no-one complains !!
oil at 60.00 a barrel and now this…………..wait this is the calm before the storm. I predict gas will be up by Christmas to 3.50