Fogging schedule for November 6 to 10

The Ministry of Health will continue its efforts to rid the island of dengue and other mosquito borne diseases when a number of districts across the island are fogged.

On Monday, November 6, the team will be in Christ Church and will spray Rollins Road, Goodland Road, Bourne’s Land, Goodland Gardens, Courtville Road, Silver Sands Housing Area, Opal Road, Crystal Lane, St Christopher, Upper Bourne’s Land, Silver Sands, Lisbonville Road and the environs.

The following day, Tuesday, November 7, the following districts in St James and St Michael will be fogged: Husbands New Development, Airlie Tenantry Road, Reservoir Road, Clermont, Clerpark, Meadow Ville Heights, Crystal Heights, Marquis Drive, Long Champ Drive, Gynor Gardens, Clermont Terrace, Park Drive, Warrens Crescent and surrounding areas.

The parish of St Philip will be the area of concentration for the Vector Control team on Wednesday, November 8, where they will fog Kirtons, Kirtons #1 to #3, Rices, Rices Gardens, Cave Land, Crane Development, Crane Lodge, Collington Drive, Lynches, Lynches Tenantry, Casuarina Development, Merricks, East Point and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, November 9, several districts in St Peter and St Lucy will be sprayed, including Golden Mile, Douglas Development, Church Hill Road, Tom Bend Road, Mile and a Quarter and the environs. The St Lucy districts of Oxford, Mount Gay, Mount Gay Village, Church Hill, Alleynedale and the environs will also be sprayed.

Fogging operations for the week will conclude on Friday, November 10, with a visit to St George, where Flat Rock, Flat Rock Tenantry, Mayfield Tenantry, Airy Hill, Exchange Road, Valley Land, Walkers Valley, Constant, Glebe, Glebe Land, Valley Development, Charles Rowe Bridge, Salters and surrounding districts will be targeted.

The fogging operations run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day, and residents are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the fog to penetrate.

Parents are reminded that children should desist from playing in the fog or running behind the fogging machine.