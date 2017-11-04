UPDATE: Early morning St Peter accident claims one life

Investigations continue into a road fatality which occurred sometime around 5:35 this morning along Pleasant Hall Road, St Peter, at its junction with the Charles Duncan O’Neal Highway.

Two motorcars were involved in the accident which resulted in the death of 78-year-old Bentley DeCoursey Belgrave, a Barbadian who resides in the United States of America.

Belgrave was the passenger in a motor car being driven by his brother-in-law, 71-year-old Irvin Samuels of Boscobelle, St Peter.

The second car was being driven by 22-year-old Nayib Straker of Doughlin Village, St Andrew.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motors cars were travelling in opposite direction along the road when they collided head-on at a corner.

Belgrave died at the scene of the accident.

Straker complained of pain to his neck and suffered several lacerations to his upper body while Samuels complained of pain to his chest, shoulder and right hip. He also suffered a laceration above his right eye. They were both transported by ambulance to the QEH for medical attention.

The police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or can provide any information to assist with their investigation to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1730.