New Orleans teen missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Javani Dacosta Ifill, of 7th Ave, New Orleans, St Michael. He was last seen by his mother Judy Gooding sometime around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

Dacosta is 6 ft tall, slim build, of light brown complexion and has a longish head. He is small featured and has a long face, a pointed chin, small pointed nose, small mouth, with pointed medium size lips. He has large ears, both pierced once. He has a long neck, drooping shoulders, a deep voice and speaks with a slur.

He is known to frequent Royal Palm, Pickwick Gap and his girlfriend in the area of Red Sea, Deacons, St Michael.

Anyone with information on Dacosta’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Central Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7676 or 430-7630, police emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.