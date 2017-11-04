DLP to roll out online platform to interact with youths
The Young Democrats, the youth arm of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is reaching out to the youth to get their views on the issues affecting society.
General Secretary George Pilgrim said the Young Democrats will soon pilot an online platform named YES – Youth Effecting Change, which will seek to interact with youth to identify their problems and possible solutions.
“The idea of ‘just say YES’ is not a political gimmick, it is an attempt to involve the future of this country in developing policy that affects them,” explained the DLP General Secretary.
Today a group of young people over the age of 17 gathered at the Ellerslie Secondary School in Black Rock St Michael to discuss relevant topics such as violence within schools, crime, the influence of dancehall and ZR culture, the use or abuse of social media as well as education and entrepreneurship as part of the DLP Youth Consultation. The students were divided into focus groups to discuss the topics and then reassembled to discuss possible solutions to the problems identified.
Pilgrim indicated that the YES platform aims to examine the youths’ perspective on various sectors in society.
“By talking we share more and by listening we learn more,” he told the group of young people attending the consultation.
Vice President of the Young Democrats, Quincy Jones also encouraged those in attendance to let their voices be heard.
“We must recognize that we are the changers … we are the solutions to our problems … we are the future,” said he said.
