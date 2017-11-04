Crime Stoppers Barbados names new chairman

Crime Stoppers Barbados has announced that Oral Reid has been named as its new Chairman of the Board. He previously served as Chairman of Crime Stoppers Barbados from 2011-2013.

Crime Stoppers said Reid’s long and distinguished career in law enforcement makes him a perfect choice to head Crime Stoppers Barbados whose mission is to mobilize Barbadians to help stamp out crime by reporting on it anonymously.

“It is a privilege to be afforded the opportunity to serve in this capacity on the second occasion,” Reid said.

“Particularly at this point in Barbados it is very important that Crime Stoppers continues to be engaged in highlighting how the members of the public can support the maintenance of a civil society by sharing information and have the understanding that what they share will be handled confidentially.”

Reid is a criminologist by training and a former Assistant Superintendent of Police of the Royal Barbados Police Force where he served for 22 years. He is a principal founding member of the Caribbean Association of Security Practitioners (C.A.S.P) and is currently a part-time lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice Studies in the Faculty of Social Studies at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. He is a member of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (I.A.C.L.E.A) and currently serves as a member of their Professional Development Committee.

Crime Stoppers Barbados also welcomed Sherie Holder-Olutayo as its Programme Director. She will be responsible for handling the organization’s public relations and marketing initiatives along with donor engagement and project management.

Holder-Olutayo will replace Devrol Dupigny, the former Executive Director of Crime Stoppers Barbados, who is currently working with Crime Stoppers International in the Netherlands. She brings more than 12 years of experience to this role.