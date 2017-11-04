Caddle joins Gully Hill residents in cleaning up community

After months of trying to reach the relevant authorities, Gully Hill residents have decided to take back their community centre, park and playing field and most importantly a nearby track that residents traverse every day and jovially refer to as a highway.

The track and playing field had become difficult to access because of overgrown bush.

A call to Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for the area (St Michael South Central) Marsha Caddle resulted in a community cleanup project this morning. Residents could be seen hard at work, cutting grass and debushing the area.

“The people in the community called me because they were finding it difficult to travel back and forth, it is a track used daily and it can get very dangerous if it overgrown, if you can’t see where you are going especially because it is a track going up a hill,” Caddle told Barbados TODAY.

Besides safety concerns, Caddle emphasized the importance of green spaces in a community.

“There is a playing field where children play football and a basketball court as well as a playing park where children are supposed to be able to play but you can hardly see it because the park is not maintained,” she said.

Caddle told Barbados TODAY that community centres were also very important, yet the community centre in St Michael South Central is often closed.

“We talk a lot about some of the challenges we have with young people, the fact that many of them are unemployed and not involved in activities and when I was growing up the community centre was a place where young people could come and find and develop their talents and hone their skills,” Caddle said.

“Gully Hill was well known for many sports like basketball and football to name a few and we want to get those things going again as well as arts and culture and even small business development,” she added. (KH)