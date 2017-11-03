ZR driver begs for a break

ZR driver Richard Lavine must pay an $800 fine within the next two weeks or he will have to spend 80 days in jail.

Lavine, of Bristol Road, Cave Hill, St Michael, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Graveney Bannister to failing to comply with a stop sign; allowing more than one person to sit at his side; and three counts of being off route.

The offences occurred between January and February this year.

In terms of the off route offences, one of which occurred on Flagstaff, Lavine, who was the driver of ZR 346, explained that traffic was “really heavy” on the day in question and that he had decided to take an alternate road as “time is money”.

“But I know I shouldn’t break the law,” he told the magistrate, adding that “I hardly do that, just once in blue moon”.

Lavine also requested community service for his offences. However, Bannister informed him that he was at the 240 hours limit.

He was therefore fined $500 forthwith on two of the offences, which he immediately paid, and another $800 fine that must be paid by November 17.

“Cheese Sir, I ain’t got much money. I only have $500 . . . . Don’t hit me with no more,” Lavine pleaded.

He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the remaining offences.