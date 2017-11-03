Two plead guilty to traffic offences

Two unemployed men, who pleaded guilty to traffic offences, must perform several hours of community service.

Dwayne Ricardo Niles, of Fairfield Main Road, St Michael, admitted to riding a bicycle, which was not equipped with a bell, brakes or lights, along Black Rock on October 26.

The 33-year-old porter told Magistrate Graveney Bannister he was using the light on his cellular phone that evening, before the phone battery drained. He further explained that the bicycle was not his and that he normally used his foot to apply brakes, either by placing it on the asphalt or the back wheel.

“Like [the fictional movie character Fred] Flintstone Sir, I am his cousin,” Niles said jokingly.

However, the magistrate was not amused.

“You should not ride that bicycle on the road. If you get it from Flintstone, give it back,” Bannister said as he imposed 150 hours of community service on Niles, who said he had been out of work since August.

The other traffic offender, Rasheed Antonio Ricardo Squires, of Ashbury, St George, owned up to riding a bicycle without a front lamp, a bell and a number plate on Fairfield Road on October 27. The 24-year-old also admitted to giving police a false name and address.

In his own defence, Squires told the District ‘A’ Traffic Court magistrate he was not the owner of the bicycle.

Not happy with the number of bicycle offences before the court, the magistrate suggested that police should consider impounding bicycles to stop “these things from happening”.

In the meantime, Squires, who is not known to the court, was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

Both he and Niles return to court on March 23 next year for updates.