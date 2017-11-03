Hat thief caught wearing stolen merchandise

A 52-year-old handyman has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant issued the ruling after Anthony Burnett, of Lower Bay Street, St Michael, admitted to stealing three hats worth $120, two t-shirts worth $80 and a beach towel worth $20 belonging to SBP Creative Incorporated trading at Copacabana Beach Club.

Burnett, who is known to the law courts, was employed as a cleaner at the establishment on October 29 when he took the items from the storeroom.

He returned to work the following day wearing one of the hats.

He told the magistrate he believed the items, which were all recovered, had been discarded.

If he is found guilty of any crime within the next two years, he will have to spend time in prison.