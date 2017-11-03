Hat thief caught wearing stolen merchandise

A 52-year-old handyman has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant issued the ruling after Anthony Burnett, of Lower Bay Street, St Michael, admitted to stealing three hats worth $120, two t-shirts worth $80 and a beach towel worth $20 belonging to SBP Creative Incorporated trading at Copacabana Beach Club.

Burnett, who is known to the law courts, was employed as a cleaner at the establishment on October 29 when he took the items from the storeroom.

He returned to work the following day wearing one of the hats.

He told the magistrate he believed the items, which were all recovered, had been discarded.

If he is found guilty of any crime within the next two years, he will have to spend time in prison.

  1. Jai Khan
    Jai Khan November 3, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    He brought truth to the old Bajan saying…..”head en brain”

  2. Claire Battershield
    Claire Battershield November 3, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Man only got a head to wear a hat pun.

  3. Marva Lashley-Todd
    Marva Lashley-Todd November 3, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    he so stupid

  4. harry turnover November 4, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Someone shoulda tell he that he shoulda wear one that had the peak at the back

  5. Ras November 4, 2017 at 8:37 am

    52-year-old handyman that is not really Handy and have no common sense

  6. luther thorne November 4, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    LOL ! LOL !
    Oh me Oh my
    Give the guy a break. He really needed it
    Did not tief to sell .

  7. Ailuj Neerg
    Ailuj Neerg November 4, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Seriously??????

  8. kk November 6, 2017 at 11:32 am

    ort deng at 52? he want beating wid a piece of 2/4

