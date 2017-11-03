Apologize Mia!

BLP must say sorry for blocking independence, says local historian

Added by Colville Mounsey on November 3, 2017.
A local historian says the Mia Mottley-led Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) should apologize to Barbadians for attempting to block this country’s path to independence close to 51 years ago.

In a stinging indictment, Trevor Marshall claimed that the BLP, under the leadership of its founding father Sir Grantley Adams had vehemently opposed, almost to the point of violence, Errol Barrow’s bid to remove Barbados from under the cloak of colonial rule in 1966.

He is therefore suggesting that Mottley should seek forgiveness on behalf of the party, as well as her own family, since her grandfather Ernest Deighton Mottley, leader of the now defunct Barbados National Party (BNP), had also placed stumbling blocks in the way of the country’s independence aspirations.

Trevor Marshall and Mia Mottley

“Sir Grantley and Mr Barrow did not lock arms and walk lovingly towards independence. They [the BLP] conveniently forget that they, along with the planter class, objected,” the historian said, adding that grandfather Mottley had “fought strongly against independence”.

Marshall was delivering the ruling Democratic Labour Party’s (DLP) lunchtime lecture at the party’s George Street headquarters today on the topic The Legacy of the Father of Independence The Rt Excellent Errol Walton Barrow.

However, he took a turn in the Opposition, charging that both the BLP and the BNP aligned themselves with the white planter class to create fear by spreading propaganda about Barrow’s motives for gaining independence.

“People used to say, ‘you see that man Barrow, he is the devil’ . . . [and] if Mr Barrow go to independence he would go to every old woman’s house and take their money for himself.

“The propaganda was also spread that he would take people’s money out of Barclays Bank. This is what the people from the Barbados Labour Party [were] telling people – that Barrow would take their land and money out of their pockets,” the former head of the Department of History at the Barbados Community College said.

Before a small gathering of DLP faithful, he also suggested that Barrow was the only Caribbean leader to face such strong internal opposition to independence, while warning members of the party he founded that they should not diminish his accomplishment by buying into the “misconception that the independence journey was a cake walk.

“The Barbados Labour Party and the Barbados National Party and whites kicked up against independence and let me tell you something when Barrow went for independence whites left Barbados,” he said, suggesting that racism was also at play.

“ We did not go hand in hand towards independence. It was a vicious fight. People will try to tell you that independence was no big thing because Mr Barrow did not have to fight the British, but he fought Sir Grantley Adams, he fought Ernest Deighton Mottley, he fought the [activist group known as the] Under-40s, he fought the whites.

“No other Caribbean country had that. In every other Caribbean country, the opposition was in lock step and agreement.

“This is the only country in the Caribbean that the opposition boycotted all of the activities leading to independence. The Opposition opposed viciously, vehemently and violently. It came to the point where people felt like it was a fight,” he stressed.

His comments come amid active campaigning for general elections which are constitutionally due by the middle of next year.

Efforts by Barbados TODAY to reach the Opposition Leader for a response to Marshall’s claims were unsuccessful.

  1. Kathy Lee
    Kathy Lee November 3, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Grantley and Ernest better apologise so there will be peace on earth

  2. Wendy Knight
    Wendy Knight November 3, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    So how is Mia to blame?

    • Sheldon R O Hope
      Sheldon R O Hope November 3, 2017 at 11:11 pm

      I read the article and wanted to know the same. He waits till now to present this revelation. Man these people though. Sad sad state of affairs

    • Cherylann Bourne-Hayes
      Cherylann Bourne-Hayes November 4, 2017 at 6:49 am

      And how would it fix anything. Heck if they are still sore about it, they have a problem.

  3. just observing November 3, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Really? What has this to do with the price of rice? Another St John soul trying to bring a red herring to the table. Understand this! We want to hear about the issues of the day that are affecting us and our families.We gained independence nearly 51 years ago.Concentrate now on where we are going as a nation. Sorry, I really don’t have time for you and these nonsensical rantings. Come with solutions to help this nation.

  4. Sam Alleyne
    Sam Alleyne November 3, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Talk about desperation wow that’s a stretch

  5. Pat Edwards
    Pat Edwards November 3, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    I am not opposed to history.the man is a historian it is what he does. I never knew that all this took place to get to independence and I am glad that now I know. The state of the ecomomy today has nothing to do with what happened in 1966 i agree but history must be told and documented for generations to come. The same way we hear about Bussa and Clement Payne and Sarah Ann Gill every year Errol.Barrow deserves his day….why the story was never told before is irrelevant it is being told now. I BELIEVE that there are stories about Grantley Adams and the same Ernest Mottley that need to be told as well all these people.helped to.shape this nation in some form or.fashion so please drop the political antics and let history be told. After all our anthem sames we write our names on history’s page.. People will.vote for who they.want dont care what.stories come out and when. With regards to tje call to apologize I take it in the same way that some whites came out and repented for slavery years ago. People repent for all kinds of things that had nothing to do with . When I go.to God.in prayer I ask for forgivemess for tbings that we allow in this nation that had nothing to. Do with me. A different perspective

    Reply
    • Adrian November 4, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Well said, we need to know our history. Just like there’s a call for reparations there is nothing wrong with the call for an apology. Before persons fall into their political corner they should take a serious look at what the Historian is saying and ask themselves if the mentality that caused persons to object to Independence still prevails today and if it does are they comfortable with it.

  6. Shanika Roberts Odle
    Shanika Roberts Odle November 3, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Lord save pete the woman was not even there….wanna dragging this fosil out to try and save the Dems……good luck

  7. Ricardo Worrell
    Ricardo Worrell November 3, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Over the years I’ve heard a lot of gibberish from this guy but now he seems to be suffering from a serious case of verbal diarrhoea

    • Sharon Woolley
      Sharon Woolley November 4, 2017 at 1:40 am

      ALL politicians suffer from this along with non stop lies !!

    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

      De man is a historian what nonsense you talking Mr Worrell.

  8. Shawn Phillips
    Shawn Phillips November 3, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    What some people will do for meal

  9. Angela Griffith
    Angela Griffith November 3, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Leave Mia alone

  10. Tappin Linda
    Tappin Linda November 3, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Dem looking more foolish everyday.

  11. Adrian Odle
    Adrian Odle November 3, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    so if my great grandfather ate from your cane field I must also apologize? I’ve heard about grasping at straws but this man bought the whole straw factory.

  12. Anfaani Henry
    Anfaani Henry November 3, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Mia Mottley for PM

  13. Judah Bowen
    Judah Bowen November 3, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    DEMS sending everyone to try to stop Mia

  14. Yvonne Ross
    Yvonne Ross November 3, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Don’t pay him no mind he is crazy as hell

    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

      De man not crazy de man is a historian he is also a dem what you expect.

    • Ian Gill
      Ian Gill November 4, 2017 at 9:51 am

      U copy and pasting Javan lol

  15. Hector Maxwell
    Hector Maxwell November 3, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Barbados is set to have their first female prime minister.

  16. hcalndre November 3, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    @Trevor Marshall; Fifty years later and “Air Barbados” is taking a nose dive with every body on board. Barrow may had a fight with Adams and Granpa Mottley but not with the mother country, England. Tell me what England would hold on to Barbados for anymore ? Barbados would only become a liability. Ask your PM if he still going Republic since you want an apology from the BLP because they were not in agreement with the Independent idea. Independence had its run, right? I have seen the ones that took the baton from the colonist have continue the race and doing very well for themselves while others suffer. What was on the “lunch time” menu today?

  17. Jeffrey Quimby
    Jeffrey Quimby November 3, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    This man is a DLP dog

    • Lilian Lloyd
      Lilian Lloyd November 4, 2017 at 7:52 am
    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 7:59 am

      That is so ignorant of you to say. De man is a historian and a dem you shouldnt expect any different.

  18. Leroy November 4, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Stick to history, bc you living in it. This reaffirms well educated people are total jacka$$e$ in the political sphere.

    You hv quickly dropped a notch in my book.
    Great historian but idiot politician.

  19. Ibukunoluwa Ayanfe Ozioma
    Ibukunoluwa Ayanfe Ozioma November 4, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Was this legitimately noted for posterity? While it is good to have the truth of what’s transpired years ago, why is this forthcoming election fought on a matter that is 60+ years old? Fight it on current affairs and capability of the party involved. Not that I trust any of them! Both parties are still controlled by British interest anyway!! Move on!

  20. Pullhead Davis
    Pullhead Davis November 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    When after 9 years and 22 billion in taxes and nothing to show for it you would hear all these distractions sir according to you all white people who family owned plantations should be apologizing to.bajans too since they opposed independence too

    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 7:41 am

      Barbados revenued and expediture is over 4.5 billion a year. 22 billion in 9 years is only 2.4 billion in taxes a year and the government is still owed more than 750 million in taxes, expediture is another 2.5 billion. What is it you talking sir???

      Reply
    • Ian Gill
      Ian Gill November 4, 2017 at 9:37 am

      And what is there to show was his point I sure u can read

    • Ian Gill
      Ian Gill November 4, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Nothing wanna do can’t save wunna bajans ain’t tht foolish …..white wash

  21. Paul Chestnut
    Paul Chestnut November 4, 2017 at 12:50 am

    When you to that lunchtime lecture…you are program to talk what the dems want…

  22. MARIA Holder November 4, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Trevor, Hilary and the whole bunch of them have seriously distorted our history by writing their story. Trevor loves attention – pay him no mind. Vary childish and silly

  23. Dick Tracy November 4, 2017 at 12:56 am

    He must be an historian who studied at the local rum shop!

    • hcalndre November 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

      Dick Tracy; maybe at Cave Hill.

      Reply
  24. James Marshall
    James Marshall November 4, 2017 at 1:08 am

    This is a man that told me he did not want me in his class because I was white, and that I would go out there and teach ‘white people history’. What sort of history is he here speaking of now? I’ve long been convinced that apart from a very obvious chip on his shoulder he also has some psychological issues.

    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 7:32 am

      Maybe he knows very well how wunna white people does twisting the truth for years.

      Reply
    • James Marshall
      James Marshall November 4, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Do you know me? Who is wunna? Don’t answer

    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 9:07 am

      James Marshall let me make it clear you and you fellow white brothers and sisters cant be trusted no matter how black people reach out to you lot so shut to hell up and move on. Marshall know what he was about and speak nothing more than the truth so he is right to keep you to hell out.

      Reply
    • James Marshall
      James Marshall November 4, 2017 at 9:55 am

      And he answered…

    • James Marshall
      James Marshall November 4, 2017 at 9:59 am

      And who are you to tell me that exactly? Every time a white person has something to say we have to have such ignorant people like yourself say hateful things in response? You seem to have the same if not a higher chip on your shoulder and coupled with ignorance it doesn’t look good for you. Speaking like that to me not even knowing who I am or what I am about won’t change that.

  25. Bajan boy November 4, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Oh RH a C from St. John join the clowns. Another herring this one blue.

  26. Johnathan November 4, 2017 at 1:14 am

    The no teet St. John boy with the scruffy feet crawl out from under a rock with a red herring fuh DEM…

  27. Jeffrey Quimby
    Jeffrey Quimby November 4, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Tell him get his teeth look at plz

  28. Janette Reifer
    Janette Reifer November 4, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Mia hurt you?

  29. real vexx November 4, 2017 at 3:19 am

    I ain’t see nothing said about elections. That was suggested by the author….bottom line they never wanted Barrow to make Barbados independent…. Wanted us to remain under white rule…these yardfowls connecting every thing to elections that due…politicians care about themselves and bajans praising them…only want control of taxpayers money…. And why all of a sudden every body is lawyers……. I hate these thieves….. ALL.

  30. Christopher David Alleyne
    Christopher David Alleyne November 4, 2017 at 3:39 am

    Twistorian not historian.

  31. Christopher David Alleyne
    Christopher David Alleyne November 4, 2017 at 3:44 am

    One thing after a next. How can the DEMS feel that they can keep on mismanaging the country and the people will turn a blind eye to examine issues a half century ago?

  32. Patricia Julyon
    Patricia Julyon November 4, 2017 at 4:07 am

    Why Mia look suh Nappy an Scruffy doa, sumting rong wid she, Wunna feel she gine mek it tuh election ????

    Reply
    • Dennis Connell
      Dennis Connell November 4, 2017 at 6:53 am

      Yuh seh Chris lately? He look aurite tuh u? ?lolll lolll

    • Dwayne Sealy
      Dwayne Sealy November 4, 2017 at 7:23 am

      you do realise that this is a file photo, surely you must be joking

    • Danny Clarke
      Danny Clarke November 4, 2017 at 7:25 am

      Typical yardfowl response . You look at the same Marshall lately?? . He always look musty in dingy ass clothes . In person and in pictures too.

    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 7:49 am

      Mia camp now crying fowl bout the free give aways.

      Reply
    • Danny Clarke
      Danny Clarke November 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

      That ain’t got nothing to do with you Jevon . Worry about the DLP and Mias qualifications as that seems to be the only thing on their agenda going into the next election. I hope my tax payers money ain’t went into printing the shirts Hal waving bout .

    • Ian Gill
      Ian Gill November 4, 2017 at 9:41 am

      She is a black women black ppl have nappy hair jackass

  33. Epaphras D. Williams
    Epaphras D. Williams November 4, 2017 at 4:33 am

    Very interesting. So the BLP is the rich white and elite black party? The DLP is the party of the disadvantaged/poor and the freedom fighter. So of the DLP, how did this current group of politicians get in the party? Call the SSA to remove both of these messes. Barbados deserves better.

    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 7:36 am

      Its de same way how white people getting africa. Fool them study them and then devided and conquer.

    • Epaphras D. Williams
      Epaphras D. Williams November 4, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Javan, you need a wider audience. Very good

  34. Annis Sobers
    Annis Sobers November 4, 2017 at 4:59 am

    Trevor Marshall please leave Ms Mottley alone

  35. Denzil P Walker
    Denzil P Walker November 4, 2017 at 5:00 am

    Magicians perfect their magical acts by misdirection.

  36. Lynda Bonnett
    Lynda Bonnett November 4, 2017 at 5:16 am

    Marshall talk so much trash,all up in white visitors face….take some money,go fix your ugly mouth!!!!! And learn his history…stop with your fake info

  37. ebaje November 4, 2017 at 5:19 am

    Why didn’t Mr.Marshall ask then PM Arthur to aplogise on behalf of the BLP when he was a consultant?

  38. Wayne Dread November 4, 2017 at 5:20 am

    Nothing has changed within the BLP since then. They still serve the Aristocracy, evidenced by how they marched with the business owners and she promised the repeal the NRSL the first move to make the Rich in Barbados pay their fair share.

    Reply
    • hcalndre November 4, 2017 at 8:25 am

      @Wayne Dread; plenty has change during the DLP times in office, your PM said when you see dogs and a cats lying together, watch out. But if those people that I believe he is referring to were in charge, there`s no way Barbados would be in this free fall position.

  39. Sweetpea Darling
    Sweetpea Darling November 4, 2017 at 5:29 am

    Mia all the way stay focus love the haters have they jobs to do

  40. Carolyn Robertson
    Carolyn Robertson November 4, 2017 at 5:42 am

    You think people still eating stale food

  41. Sandra Lorde-Breedy
    Sandra Lorde-Breedy November 4, 2017 at 5:49 am

    LEAVE MIA ALONE !

  42. Danny Clarke
    Danny Clarke November 4, 2017 at 5:51 am

    He should apologize to his family in Bowmanston & Ashford that work hard as ass in the fields to send him school that he don’t even pass near where they live now that he get better off .

  43. Susan Maynard
    Susan Maynard November 4, 2017 at 6:07 am

    man let the ppl that running this country to apologize to bajans for all the taxes that them paying and cannot see were it going.

  44. Cheryl Carter
    Cheryl Carter November 4, 2017 at 6:19 am

    Steupse

  45. Valerie Knight
    Valerie Knight November 4, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Talk about desperate tactics to get the DLP reelected. Mia wasn’t even born then so what the dickens does it have to do with you.

  46. harry turnover November 4, 2017 at 6:49 am

    Boy you… this man UGLY AS RH…..you…Thought this man came from down by me..at least he used to live down hey,Didn’t know he was from St.JOHN….an original JOHNNY…no wonder
    Trevor Marshall…go and wipe ya mout and flush it….and Marshall go and fix ya teet …fa years you did resembling a walrus…

  47. Lauri Sheldon Blackman
    Lauri Sheldon Blackman November 4, 2017 at 6:53 am

    He is a political hack . This is a joke.

  48. harry turnover November 4, 2017 at 6:56 am

    Marshall ….and Barrow open the FLOOD GATES for ALL THIS MISERY WE ARE EXPERIENCING TODAY TOO.
    History has SHOWN that.Talk bout that too.

    • Jennifer November 4, 2017 at 9:56 am

      Oh yes harry T – Our heros. All this people On mental lock down.

      Reply
      • Jennifer November 4, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Then we wonder why so much crime, young boys can’t pull up them pants, school children cutting up adults, women with clothes on and can’t pick up a coin from the floor, with Remi to their azzez and AFRO wigs on, when they got the real thing. Better wake to azz up. We are suppose to be a holy people, not ra*chets and baby momas. And politicians adding to the cake and doing nothing to enhance this people.

  49. Jonathan Gonsalves
    Jonathan Gonsalves November 4, 2017 at 6:56 am

    Really???

  50. Ziggy Blessed
    Ziggy Blessed November 4, 2017 at 6:57 am

    clearly he is bored or want attention………what is your opinion on the economy? potholes? gun violence? marijuana legislation? non communicable diseases??………… poor fella!!!!

  51. Winnie Meade
    Winnie Meade November 4, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Is he sick or what

  52. Debbie A.Leon
    Debbie A.Leon November 4, 2017 at 7:03 am

    The expression her face in that pic says a lot

  53. Shanelle White
    Shanelle White November 4, 2017 at 7:04 am

    Stupesssssszzzzzzzz

  54. Santini More
    Santini More November 4, 2017 at 7:16 am

    This red herring truly stinks!

  55. Shonel Kingston
    Shonel Kingston November 4, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I think he should apologize for us reading this RH this morning

  56. Suezette Boyce-Griffith
    Suezette Boyce-Griffith November 4, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Mia was not a politician then why blame her …man he need to seek God now before it is too late

  57. Dwayne Sealy
    Dwayne Sealy November 4, 2017 at 7:25 am

    this is not new news … this level of detail might not have been known, but it is no secret that there was opposition to Independence then … not sure why putting it in the current political sphere has any benefit, or perhaps to some …

  58. Elridge Dixon
    Elridge Dixon November 4, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Utter rubbish! A feeble attempt to grab headlines.

  59. Elridge Dixon
    Elridge Dixon November 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

    It is disingenuous to interpret the ‘ cut and thrush ‘ of the politics of that era in this way.

  60. Lilian Lloyd
    Lilian Lloyd November 4, 2017 at 7:41 am

    NOT THIS TIME TREVOR WHO IS TO BLAME FOR YOUR DENTURES???

  61. Arthur Collymore
    Arthur Collymore November 4, 2017 at 7:43 am

    The last time i saw this guy he was conducting a tour of Bridgetown with white tourist. We know of his hatred for white folk but it is apparent that he have no ploblem taking their money. That Mia was sucking on her mother’s breast at the time of the Independence debate is more important to him than the fact that his party destroyed this country fifty years after we became a nation.

  62. Jennifer Phillips
    Jennifer Phillips November 4, 2017 at 7:58 am

    He is RACIST…so he could really Hush

    Reply
    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 8:01 am

      How de man get a racist fa speaking the truth?? You really dont know what being racist is like then.

      • hcalndre November 4, 2017 at 8:37 am

        @Javan Carmichael; all right minded people knows that racism is bad but what about the class problem in Barbados?

        Reply
    • Gillian Skeete
      Gillian Skeete November 4, 2017 at 8:30 am

      An idiot and a hater

    • Javan Carmichael
      Javan Carmichael November 4, 2017 at 9:10 am

      Gillian Skeete like you white racist people in Bim. Who permote more hatered than you white racist bajans only because de man speak the truth that hurts you to the core of yuh heart. I hope it do something for yuh.

      Reply
      • real vexx November 4, 2017 at 9:37 am

        I Agree with you Javan…time to rise up bout BIM.

      • Jennifer November 4, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Javan – OK. Until we black people understand that we are dealing with 2 spiritual phenomenons on the earth we will always be hoodwinked and at the bottom grappling in this illusionist condition. Unless the truth is exposed black people will NEVER be truly mentally liberated, like plaster on a life sore. When one begin to bring out the truth you get blackballed by your own and them rest too.

  63. Andrew Simpson November 4, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Now it’s time for another bold step; into a future where direct participatory democracy (including free and fair enterprise opportunities for all) is truly encouraged to flourish.
    A new incorporated Barbados, sectorally managed by qualified professionals, civic associations and the Church in conjunction with citizens, made aware and actively engaged through the design and development of new transparent and accountable governance model on a digital platform which supports a common vision; rather than division and wastage of precious financial and Human Resources associated with traditional five year partisan politics as we have become accustomed.
    We must trust our education and inculcated Christian values to enable us to do the right thing.

    • hcalndre November 4, 2017 at 8:41 am

      @Andrew Simpson; When you bring the Church into the mix, that`s where you have gone off track.

      Reply
      • Jennifer November 4, 2017 at 9:20 am

        hcalndre – Oh yes the church is the sedative and harbinger for all this lop sided, wicked f8754ry that is going on in this place. It is also a lying element of white supremacy too. It started on the benches in those old slave houses/barns.

  64. Bajan November 4, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Look where Independence have gotten Barbados and every other Caribbean country that went that route.

    Now, compare us to the nonindependent colonies Bermuda and Caymans that are massively wealthy and have First World status.

    We have performed poorly as an independent nation. The politicians have not been able to deliver true independence or prosperity and wealth to the people.

    At fifty years of independence, Barbados should have been in a position equivalent to New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland or Finland. Rather, we find ourselves poor, unprepared for the 21st century, uncompetitive and in economic, cultural and political comfusion.

    Reply
    • hcalndre November 4, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Well said, Bajan. I would not add anything to what you have said.

    • Jennifer November 4, 2017 at 9:34 am

      @ Bajan – Spot on.
      The average black person mind is not right and don’t think. If anything Trevor Marshall and the other historians should be apologizing to the black so called bajans for siding with the whites and lying to this people for years. And Mottley was Absolutely CORRECT if he did any of it. We independent and can’t even sort out a pi$$ up in a brewery, while the other races among us financially flourishing and sucking the country dry. EWB took all the oppressors culture and traditions and made them his own, cementing the lost of this people identities. Bred only academics for their labor force. Now how the f4$% up is that for an educated people.

      Reply
  65. Ras November 4, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Nothing New Here
    That was always BLP Modus Operandi, oppose just for opposing sake or to please Massa.

  66. Greengiant November 4, 2017 at 8:31 am

    We wanted reparations, we also wanted the whites in this country to apologize for the things done by their fore parents during slavery, and colonial rule. If we remember several of our Pan Africans during the time of the Arthur administration were asking for an apology. I actually think they got one, so what’s wrong with Mr. Marshall asking Mia to apologize on behalf of her party, and relative?

    We have to drop this political twist to everything. If Marshall has a political motive, we the people need to look at the nationalistic reasoning. These are issues that secretly still affect us today. Look at the rumblings today and from where they’re coming. I am sure if we remove the political emotions from these various lectures by members of both major parties we will see the brighter, and darker sides of what and who these parties represent. Remember, knowledge is power, and for lack of knowledge the people perish.

    Reply
    • The Truth November 4, 2017 at 9:10 am

      No one is more political than you greengiant. Your views are always anti BLP. Who are you trying to fool. So let’s say that Mia apologizes for what her foreparents did or try to do as it related to independence. How will that help our current situation. Who should we ask to apologize for the bad running of this country over the last 10 years? Chris? Stuart? You?

      Is this an attempt by one of the DLP lackies to ‘Explain’ Mia?
      Reply
  67. Janette Reifer
    Janette Reifer November 4, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Wait! You too?
    Mia troubled you?
    Who send you?
    Who so ever sent, you go back and tell dems, “you have not seen her” and that you was made to understand that she is very busy with All Aboard.
    Mia to the world.
    All Aboard
    Sailing

  68. Pat BB
    Pat BB November 4, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Children always seeking attention….enough said

  69. GieB November 4, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Smokescreen and diversion….stupse..

  70. Andrena Ceasar
    Andrena Ceasar November 4, 2017 at 9:42 am

    lol i done this man crazy

  71. Ian Gill
    Ian Gill November 4, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Javan Carmichael u need a life

