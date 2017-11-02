Too rowdy
operators react to yesterday’s cutlass attack by students
Police are probing an altercation yesterday between a public service vehicle (PSV) conductor and three male students along the main road at Paynes Bay, St James.
It is alleged that the three students refused to pay the bus fare and attacked the minibus conductor with a cutlass.
Public Relations Officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler today confirmed the incident, which resulted in the 36-year-old conductor, whose name has not yet been released, being injured by the three students of a northern secondary school. He received lacerations to both arms.
When Barbados TODAY visited the Lower Green van stand today, some PSV operators expressed their frustration with the rowdy behaviour of some of the students, with many of them calling for greater police presence in the terminals, van stands and on the buses.
One operator, who requested anonymity, said the behaviour of the students was getting out of hand.
“The school children give a lot of trouble on both the vans and Transport Board buses. They don’t know how to behave. When them catch the van and refuse to pay, you put them off, they wait until the van go long and throw big rocks through the window. That could injure anyone or even kill someone,” he said.
“They need to have an officer travelling in these buses and vans to keep the children in check. The bad behaviour is unacceptable now.”
However, the driver accused some PSV operators of encouraging this bad behaviour by attracting the students with the music they play.
“The Government give them a free bus to travel on and they don’t want to catch it. School children like music and that’s why they flock to the vans. The ZRs play music and that’s what attracts them.
“Some of the drivers are to blame to. They are driving and playing music [and] from the time they [students] hear, ‘bup bup bup bup’ them gone wild. So the . . . [drivers] encourage them and they take it on and do foolishness,” he added.
Similar sentiments were expressed by another driver, who also requested anonymity.
“The school children too out of hand though. As them don’t want to pay they do foolishness and they like a lot of rowdy driving and carrying on. I’m not making noise for 50 cents or 75 cents. If they bring it they do, if they don’t, let them go long. I don’t get in them things though. I lay low,” he stressed, while expressing shock at the latest violent incident.
“I heard about it only this morning on the radio and couldn’t believe it. This thing getting out of hand. I don’t work with anything so. I’m an old man now so I keep quiet,” the PSV operator said.
It’s time to start serching
children bags at point of entry at our shools and randomly serching them after they leave school on de roads dis behaviour is escalating r we doing enough to control it hmmnnmm just saying
They dnt take them into the school. It’s hidden off campus n collected after
parents need to to the random bag searching from home. They need to get involved in their children’s lives and stop leaving that job to the schools or the govt. Parents need to do their jobs of patenting their children and stop trying to be their children’s friend.
Any child who takes to school a weapon and hides it off campus to pick it up in the evening has only one thing on his/her mind. And that is to injure someone. Their minds are not on school. They already have criminal thoughts and we all know where those lead to. We need to find out what caused the child to do such a thing. Even if he/she was being bullied, still no excuse. Get down to the real reason for having the weapon. Otherwise another criminal in the making/done made
Parents don’t have time with there children some can’t even tell the goddamn children nothing so I guess the situation has to go back to the drawing board…
Alterations are not good in bus stands
You know!
Le sigh…
Completely missed by most
Name them and shame them as well as their parents. No need to get yourself cut up the driver should stop the bus and refuse to move it until they get off. Too much pussyfooting around children these days they have become a law unto themselves. It’s time the parents and schools take back control, it’s gone to far now. These are the next generation of adults God help the country when they take control of the country.
Blame the churches while you are at it.
“As for my people, children are their oppressors, and WOMEN rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths”. Isaiah 3:12.
The children not stupid enoff to to weapons on svhool property there hide them till after school finish.
You really don’t know what’s going on in these schools. Seek out some teachers and ask a few questions. You will be very surprised.
Yes!they should leave it as they found it.
Now look here, if this incident had not happened you would have never heard this from most of these conductors and drivers, you know why, they prefer to leave working people at the bus stop, to pick up school children, just check them out on mornings and evenings, buses pack with these same, unruly, uncouth children, children hanging out the door, buses got in two loads, but you know what, this should be a learning curve, for these operators.
What is the reason a school child should be carrying to school a cutlass.
So true those idiots start it now it is out of control…
This is what the school staff facing every day. I going continue to support every teacher in Barbados cause they job of educating and caring for our children getting more dangerous.
An altercation ***
Let me guess… zed-r…
Some mini bus drivers leave other folk and pack the van with school children
Maybe the schools could help by selling a monthly bus pass & students don’t have to pay money, just show their pass, the conductor then clip it so they know how many times the child has travelled, or the schools put on a bus service that gets paid by the guardian, it’s a worry for other passengers & tourist’s!
That’s not the school’s responsibility. That falls under the Ministry of Transport. Bus tickets were in place years ago but I’m not sure what currently obtains
They could put it to plan again then 🙂 all be it the school could sale them or ministry of transport, but it could help make busses safer for the drivers, prevention is better than cure
School children travel free on Transport Board busses, they just need to be in uniform or show a school ID.
Children can have bus tickets and still get off at a point and catch a van. What will stop them?
Geraldine Walrond the drivers and conductors of the vans that’s who….if they refuse to pick them up then they will have to get on the transport board buses. However what’s to stop them behaving the same way on the transport board buses?!
Students on busses are more often than not a problem …. their behaviour is really really BAD …..On the blue busses more than on the other 2 types of PSVs though ….. ( another reason why we – as visitors – always will prefer the ZRs ….. ( or even the minibuses )) AND we have had the same opinion for the 21 years we have been coming down … )
I always say it starts from home and what do you expect from these morons people
Do not carry them there are school buses which have been provided for them in which they do not have to pay. leave them and work wit the working ppl
(Sitting down sipping Swiss miss tea) Waiiiitttttt the day come when PSV’s asking the feds to help them stop a problem some of them nurtured…..and wunna so silly that wunna admitting publicly that yal does brek the people laws by playing music…..
*dead* So true.
The students’ behaviour is reflective of the adults’ behaviour, inclusive of the same van drivers and conductors. We need to set the right tone and example for our children. The act must be harshly dealt with but van persons, please clean up your acts
Don’t we ever stop to think about the chain of events that occur from leaving school to boarding public transport? A system on the ZR end that for decades has been unruly and acts like a law unto itself? And stop with the school children blaming alone; in this place that taught each generation how to push for the bus?? Treat the cancer not the symptoms.
@ Bajan, thanks for your comment in support of the teachers. It is very, very challenging teaching in these times. I am at the primary level and the children are very rude and disrespectful. They are not interested in learning. It seems that they expect that they can come into the school environment and do as they please and not be disciplined. It is horrible and all the teachers who can retire are making a hasty exit. Every day I shake my head in disbelief at the behaviour of the children.
The mini-van culture reaping what they sow. I try to avoid many of them. Some of the children uncouth and the parents too. Some parents alright but they do not know the mischief their offspring get up to.
I understand the children hide the knives and cutlass in the bushes until evening
Wait what now
All of a sudden the students have rights to do all sorts of nonsense. Ask the nuisance Ms. Ross. She went to a school where you had to behave, respect the teachers, your peers and your school. I know because I went in that era.
Some parents are uncouth and cannot pass anything positive to their offspring. Used to work in the system and we would say that some children would be very nice children if they had different parents.!
We need an all out national approach to indiscipline as this thug -like behaviour is worsening. We need to find the root cause and work from there. Cannot afford to lose the country to thugs. Those are who we will have to go to for our pensions?
designated school buses between certain hours , bus fare after designated hours if not walk, like I had to back in the day.
Send them to DODDS
Black administrators in this Country have failed. Barbados is in a serious state of down de drain that seems tlo be more pronounced under DLP administrations. With an ABSENTEE Prime Minister right now, there is a leadership vacuum in that regard. Leading from the back needs to be scrapped. Time for Donville Inniss to wrest leadership of the country. Please Donville , go to the GG now but wait I think you missed your chance . GG Belgrave is out. Sir Phillip not going to mind you now. Sorry Donville – you too slow.
If u train your children from birth how to behave and respect people mist likely u are not going to have a group of delinquent children who have no kind respect for themselves and for others
Bad behavior don’t fall to far from home.
When I spoke about the demons I saw taking over the children and had them out of control no one listened, this generation is very spoilt,and when I see what is happening among the youth today,I don’t even know how the teachers survive a whole day with some of them.
There is a lot of anger among a lot of youth today, and they are very confrontational,rude and aggressive,and in order to save them there must be spiritual as well as natural interventions,but part of the problem is the minivan culture which is also out of control.
Some of the music they play is totally inappropriate,encouraging the use of drugs,disrespect for police and women,these basement vans promote lawless and reckless behaviour among our youth.
However they not only behave badly on the minivans,but they behave badly on the transport board buses as well,somehave gone as far as to destroy the seatsans use markers to write inappropriate messages on the seats or the sides of the buses.
The church must play it’s part in reaching the youth as well,we must include God when trying to turn the lives of these young people around,before they fall into the hands of the law and become criminals.
The drivers ,owners,conductors, passengers ,parents and authorities are all responsible for this ongoing thing. Fix it.
did I just hear this ROWDY lot refer to the vagabonds at secondary schools as rowdy lolololololololol. they got them in the vans riding up and down and ROWDY lolololol………..can’t stop laughing will not loose sleep over this lot. would like to put the lot in a toilet and flush
Milli Watt. Cant help thinking that you females always suggest the harshest punishment. Why ?
A day at the ZOO. I will not venture near or in the vicinity of that place.
Those ZR van stands.