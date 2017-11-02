Health officials clamp down on coconut vendors
Environmental health authorities today acted against coconut vendors in Warrens, clearing the area of the sellers in what they said was a move to eradicate all public health threats associated with this “illegal” business.
Workers from the Ministry of Health and the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA), accompanied by police officers, converged at the Warrens section of the ABC Highway to begin what they said would be an island-wide cleanup campaign of coconut vending sites.
Environmental health officials told Barbados TODAY this morning they were not trying to ban the vendors, only to regulate the practice to ensure the products were fit for human consumption.
Acting Senior Environmental Health Officer Ryle Rock, who also was at Warrens this morning, told Barbados TODAY the decision was taken to stop the vending and clear the area because the situation had become a public health threat.
“For some time now we have been issuing some instructions to the vendors to clean on a daily basis so that they can start fresh on mornings. What has happened is that they have left the coconut shells in the area, which is a public health nuisance. So today, we would have had the assistance of the SSA to clear those coconuts and make sure the highway is pristine,” Rock said, adding that there were some other underlying issues which he did not wish to discuss at this stage.
Asked why the environmental health authorities had taken on the responsibility of cleaning the site rather than forcing the vendors to do so, Rock said the threat to public health was much too great.
“We have issues with rats, we have issues with flies, we can have issues with mosquitoes; hence, we have taken the opportunity to work this morning to get the problem solved,” he said.
However, Rock added that the police would monitor the vendors in future to ensure the regulations were enforced.
Responding to complaints by sellers that only one vendor was responsible for the mess, the senior environmental health official said it did not matter.
“We have had problems with that particular vendor, but we also have to be mindful of the fact that whether it is one vendor or five vendors, it is still a public health nuisance . . . . Mosquitos and flies and rats are not selective in who they infect. So if one person is causing the problem on the highway, then we have to make sure that that problem is solved,” he contended.
He said discussions were held with the vendors last December and they had agreed to clean up at the end of the day.
“We had an agreement that they would clean every evening and that they would continue [to work] on mornings. But as you know, and you would have heard on the call-in programmes, this has been a real eyesore and public health nuisance,” Rock said, while appealing for the cooperation of all coconut vendors plying their ware on the highways.
Meanwhile vendor Anthony Mondore linked today’s action to the funeral of former Governor General Sir Clifford Husbands, whose procession will pass through Warrens and on to the Mile & A Quarter Junction in St Peter.
“They say it’s not permanent, so we not allowed to sell out here today or tomorrow,” Mondore told Barbados TODAY, while lamenting that the two-day suspension would severely impact on his daily income, seeing that Friday is usually a good day for business in Warrens.
“To be honest with you, these two days are going to be very critical for me because I had plans to sell out. I got bills to pay, children to support, all kind of things I have to do in these days. We out here, we aren’t killing anyone or robbing, we out here making an honest dollar,” the disgruntled vendor argued, even as he complained that he should not be penalized because somebody else was not complying with the regulations.
Long overdue.
About time , only in barbados can vendors set up shop along side a major highway.
Obstructing the flow of traffic
Unsanitary
Garbage
Risk to road users
Health hazard and the list goes on .
We say we progressing but vending on a highway ?
Let’s see for how long it will be enforced and lets see how long it will be before it becomes political ,from the point of view of stopping a small man from earning a dolla.
But who and which politician will forget the ills of his or hers political agenda and uphold the law and protect the wider road users and insurance companies from paying out money as a result of this ignorance of road side vending
You had to spoil a good comment with talk about politicians.
This is unfortunate but the health of our citizens is priority. We have to have some order. They brought this on themselves by refusing to obey the instruction of the MOH. I stopped buying water when I saw water from the vendor’s hand dripping into the bottle.
It is time they cleaned up their nasty way of doing business on the highways…..they are making money, so they can pay to dispose of all the coconut shells they leave behind!…..Miss P
Tax them
Errol Rayside Taxed??? I think most citizens would be satisfied if the vendors just properly disposed of the shells and desisted from littering our highways…Miss P
Michael Crichlow , You are truly special! Only you could coin some of the coconut vendors ‘Lord of the Flies’ I love it! Miss P
I remember there was that problem in Rodney Bay St.Lucia also.
Travelled through Jordans plantation recently and every cart road in the place is blocked with truck loads of coconut shells and stagnant water , vendors got bills to pay and children to feed , but when the mosquitoes breed in the shells that they dump illegally and thousands contract dengue , Zika, malaria and any other associated mosquito borne Disease are they going to pay the expenses for the victims who may even be one of there children or family members . Ignorant small minded short term thinkers
it,s a quick , easy dollar
These coconut shells left in a hole used as a lovers lane in Maynards development still catching water and breeding Mosquitoes,Says alot about how much we love our country.
Omg
I pass there everyday and I have been wondering why they leave the coconut shells every evening. As I walk through Bridgetown I see lots wooden pallets left on the side of the streets by vendors.
Government had to spend our tax dollars to clean up and these vendors don’t even pay tax
Peter pay for Paul and Paul pay for all.
Well them can’t blame no one but themselves…..leaving place unsightly always.
I don’t see why it is a problem for them to clean up after themselves. The same way that they get the coconuts delivered there, the same way they can get the empty shells removed. Total madness!!!
Thing is the pay little or nothing for the coconuts. Juck out the tree owner eyes.
About time thank God keep them off the highway s
Courtney Small
Make them clean every day or pay a penalty every time they leave the highway dirty but dont put them on the bread line.. of course this is probably what the big ups were depending on so that bico can import inferior coconut water and make a greater profit.. so sad the small man in Barbados just ain’t learning.
I never bought coconut water from those guys. I buy the whole coconut take it home wash the outside to sanitize again germs. Rats live in coconut trees and crawl over the coconuts and urinate on them . I also see those vendors take coconuts off the ground cut them and in pouring them into bottles without any food glove with sweat and bacteria from handling money mixing with coconut water. MOH should make them have the coconuts for sale off the ground after they have cleaned and sterilised the outside in Bath of water mixed a drop or two chlorine and dish washing liquid. Impose heavy fines for littering. Have properly designed pullout areas along the highways and roads for highway vending with water paid for by the vendors to clean and sterilised the outside of the coconuts before cutting. Who cutting coconuts should have on food gloves and not handling money. Make it a requirement to take a MOH food handling course before they get a vending licence. Make them register for taxes.
Why is it that some persons will have a business, make money but don’t want to spend money to maintain the same business? I have visited another Island several times where I see coconut vendors but I don’t see them with shells on the ground. They have trucks or pickups, when they cut a coconut they drop the cuttings in the vehicle, if the customer uses the coconut on the spot, the shell is also put into the vehicle. When they finished selling the cuttings and shells are already in the vehicle to be taken away. I bet the ones here will say that they can’t afford a vehicle. If 3 sets of people are selling on the same stretch of road, they want to tell me that they can’t afford to pool resources to take away the empty shells? Oh! I forgot we are talking about the poor black man, so because he has to make a living, he’s supposed to do as he likes. Maybe that’s the problem with us, that poor black man mentality, if they saw it as a business the would understand the need to keep their surroundings clean. They are not paying rent, electricity, water or telephone bills etc that helps to keep a business going so why can’t they pay to remove the shells. I bet that by the end of the month it will be the same old thing again.
Look I was tell my bf the same thing on Monday u are very correct they pay no taxes no rent they can keep the place clean man
I agree.. They don’t have many of the expenses of other businesses such as water bill.. Light etc…. And to add to the poor black man mentality, to see that it’s usually 3 of them there selling you telling me they can’t pool resources and dump the shells where they should go? but I bet if one of them do it or someone else offers to do it for them they will have no problem with that.. They want all the money but no responsibility and then when the police thinks of shutting them down they will cry out how times hard and they can’t get by blah blah..
And another thought… The same way they get the coconuts there why they can’t do that to dispose of them or give to a farmer to turn into mulch.. I have so many questions.. I don’t know if it’s laziness.. Selfishness.. Not being aware of their options or no fines being imposed that they don’t care about the coconut shells
what if everyone that wants to sell something would do that along the highways? It’s dangerous, some time ago I had divert because a vendor was standing in the driving lane. Highways are not appropriate places for that…
I used to buy coconuts from there , when I’m in Bim
but health + safety must be a priority for all citizens .
Hope they ” clean up there act…..get back to business asap…! I’m back soon , hear..!
They are nasty &untidy. .take some of the coconut off the truck and as they cut & sell pelt the shells on.the truck.
It’s about time, this has been a long time issue that has been lingering for some time now, Cocount shellso has been a breeding ground for mosquitoes, rats and other environmental health issues in this little island.
Is there somewhere the coconuts can be taken to for them to be turned into mulch and then put on gardens and plant beds? You would think something like this would and could be done.
I have wondered why no one has jumped on that idea. In times like these we need to be innovative
Some idiot from Europe would have to come and recommend that for it to be accepted by wunna leaders…..That idea to high for you to recommend
Leaders? It’s a business idea that anyone can run with. The true entrepreneur will never wait for the government to “okay” an idea.
Sustainable Barbados Recycling Centre at the dump have been chipping and turning coconur shells into mulch for years
Don’t mention SBRC! Please
Yup. Not my leader. Bajan by birth now live in the U.S. If I had the resources to start it there I would.
Poor people again what do they want people to do keep killing and doing things that are not good people trying to keep up with they cost of living my my what next hard road to go yes clear up and if they don’t then find them and then they would know it costing them so if they want the money they will clear up and every time it happens find them they some get the message people have to live.selah
@Good comment Colin.
“Oh Lard ! De poor Black man !”. That’s the cry of the bewitched among us. Most of those street-sellers are a bunch of thieves who deserve to get what Mr. Agriculture got in his belly recently after going visiting a cassava field at the Mount Plantation in St. George, at 4:00 oçlock in the morning and trying to flee withe 80lbs of the crop. LOL. These coconut venders go to people’s houses, make one purchase, and then – when the people are out- come back and thief your fruits and sell at the same high price by the roadway. I DO Not buy from them.Plus alot of them are so nasty, that you don’t know what you are getting as re germs. We black people always seem to cater to the lowest ebb, we seem to adore wallowing in murk.The tail in our species always seem to wag the dog. We have to kaput this culture and always adhere to higher standards and behaviour among us, always. Zero tollerance.
Yep, time for drawing a line in de sand…..and cleaning up!
CLEAN UP BIM….EVAT’ING, including economic MESS; roads MESS; Down-grades MESS; lack-of-garbage-policy MESS; corruption MESS; drugs MESS; crime MESS; Courts’ MESS; transportation MESS; social and morality MESS.
It’s your mess, and my mess. We gotta lotta, lotta wuk to do.
Laws are sst up in this country for people to break them .laws don t have legs to walk around and compel any one to comply with them .and I ask the question again does any thing in this country work at all?
Long overdue. Actions have consequences. The gentleman in S’town don’t leave his spot so nor the one who sells at Cheapside. They have had too many chances.
Waiting to see the comment about the poor man. Smh
Lisa I waiting to, I am shocked that it haven’t be said as yet.
As usual, it took the government 20 years after the horses had long bolted from the stable to take action! Better late than never, but I am positive that the public is grateful for the effort in getting rid of this national and disgraceful eyesore.
Here is my concern – is it or is it not illegal to be selling on the highways?
No-one was trying to kill business but if you can’vt keep your operation clean and respectful then here is the stop. Proud of the health inspectors. It was time and we are not good at nipping these things even after they have blossomed. Keep Barbados clean!
The title of the article is a bit misleading. The health authorities are not clamping down on the coconut vendors. They are cleaning up their mess. Grown people that need to be cleaned up after, like little kids with snotty noses. Disgusting.
Seems very hard for some Black Barbadians to exercise commonsense to save their own skins. Some thing is seriously wrong with the mentality of some Black Barbadians. Lets look at a few examples. The Public Service vehicles workers; the coconut vendors ; Barbados footballers: For many years the minibus ; ZR/Taxi workers have been asked by all and sundry to clean up their act and be more professional. They continue to disobey and are simply out of control. Rocking the cradle, stopping at other than bus stops; drinking alcohol on the job, cursing and fighting, playing loud music that oftentimes contain dirty lyrics, dragging on the roads thus delaying other traffic and engaging in overall dangerous driving practices. They seem unable to clean up their act and to be more professional. Some Black people in this country seem to have a problem with doing what is right. I do not now feel like listing all the wrongs. The solution to these problems is to enforce the many Laws that we have but yuh know what ? Black Barbadians cannot seem to get that done. Again the inertia, Again the laziness. Black Barbadians seem to have issues with implimenting, policing themselves , with obeying and with acting professionally. Do you sèe how terrible Customer Service is in Barbados, especially Black on Black Customer Servicre ? My advice to individuals is to brightemn your corner and do what you know should be done and set the example because the problems I raised here that have to do with Black Barbadians seem to be getting even more pronounced. Maybe we need to make Barbados Great again.
You have highlighted so much truths, but the Y and solutions are missing. What you are describing is all SUB – PROBLEMS stemming from one MAJOR problem/source.
I agree with you Jack o’Neal
I hope that after the funeral the authorities don’t turn a blind eye to the practices of these vendors! Not only the disposal practices are of concern but also the general handling of the operation. The coconuts are dumped on the ground rather than placed on stands! They are obviously not sanitized and when the rain falls not only the water from the coconut goes into the bottle but also that from the outside of the dirty shell makes its way into the bottle! These guys need to be held to the same standards as other food vendors. I am calling on the department of health responsible for enforcing food handling standards to demand that the coconut vendors adhere to the same standards required of other food vendors. To the health authorities we the general public will be watching!
“I hope that after the funeral the authorities don’t turn a blind eye to the practices of these vendors!”
Oh yes they will. This is a major characteristic of how these lot operate.
It’s about time…
I think the coconut husk on the ground is the least of the of piblic health issues! This is mostly about “how it go look”!
The real health problem to me at least is the storage of the bottles that are used for the coconut water. Are they ever sterilised? How are they stored before they are brought out to the roadside? How about those funnels and strainer? How are they kept clean and healthy? I stopped buying the bottled water after consideration of these things. I try to minimize any contaminiation by buying my coconut water in the coconut, just a likkle shaved down.
Drive thru site for professional coconut vendor available at the Belle Estate, just off the ABC H’way; with shelter, solar electricity and water.
Email island@caribsurf.com
Is this free?????
Or what is the cost??????
We are quick to jump on the criticism bandwagon…these guys started a supply to what started as the Sunday demand and people liked the idea of not having to get out of their vehicles and some not out from the line of traffic…ok…but now due to demand and viable money earner other vendors started popping up along the way so it was sweet for the road users but the moving from only Sunday to everyday also cause a build up of coconut shells…so when the problem first started none of the health personnel, no environmental persons said nothing…so years later even though these coconut shells are degradable nobody have thought about buying these shells and breaking them down via a machine and use that into mulch or fertiliser so that problem is solved and people would go on having their daily water demand but to go further how about really solving the problem and look right across the highway and look at the areas that the vendors are set up… Provide plastic kioks like the bus shelters and you have artificial coconuts, vegetables, fruit, newspaper,etc on the top indicating what is selling so persons can see from a distance what type of vendor is ahead and these areas must be kept clean at all times or be subjected to a fine and or the spot is given to someone else and be serious about the penalties…so you have created a pleasant area and can also be a shelter for walkers or cyclists in case of rain but most of all education is the key for everyone to understand that just dumping or throwing things all over the place that these problems and issues affects all of us in the long run
The point is not only the mess that is left behind but more so the breach of the law , no vending is allowed on any major highway any where in the world and if governments and law enforcement don’t enforce the law it’s a good case for insurance companies to deny claims if it’s proven that there client stopped on the highway to conduct business by making a purchase from a vendor on a highway so it’s deeper than what is on the surface
I saw a coconut vendor in Trents St.James putting jelly in a container and eating with the same spoon. Most of these vendors on the streets are nasty especially the men.
WELL DONE. IT IS TIME THAT HEALTH STANDARDS ARE KEPT.
There is a vehicle with two persons moving around the island and going onto properties while the owners are out and pickind the coconuts. One person has the engine running, the other climbs the tree cuts , loads the vehicle and they take off. Seen them twice in my area, yesterday the latest. Vehicle number M 881… Anyone who has seen them can finish the number. Saw the same vehicle at the vending point innTop Rock a while ago, away from the regular vendors near to the roundabout. Fews days later, shell left on the spot. These guys are nuisanses and I believe the other vendors and law enforcement know who they are. Other persons have seen them on properties and marvel at the speed at b which they carry out the crime.
Ms. Thompson. I agree with your comments. They must also police themselves. It is their bread and butter. Stop being so slack
THIS WAS LONG OVERDUE,I’M FOR THE SMALL MAN MAKING A LIVING,BUT IF YOU FAIL TO KEEP YOUR SURROUNDINGS CLREAN,YOU NEED TO BE REMOVED
Vendors license would solve that with a. Monthly surprise site inspection , if you fail you cannot seel your product for a week until reinspection, and a $ 25 fine for ist time offenders to be scaled up to $75 and a immediate suspension on the 4th violation coupeled with a $100 revending fee.
That would get their minds right. Money talks
Best twelve dollars I’ve spent in Barbados coconut water from these vendors
every effing sense……imagine that the lousy people dat does buy that nasty water stopping on the highway in the road bout time
I think they should get fined for littering and forced to clean up de place. But to chase dem off the spot is too harsh…people got bills to pay..if dem aint selling coconuts, they will be selling drugs…if the mosquitoes aint biting wunna dem will do it..cause dem will start robbing etc
I wish that all selling along our highways could be banned. They leave the place too dirty and sometimes obstruct the smooth flow of traffic. Stop using the poor black man who has bills and a family to feed card. Operate within the confines of the laws of this land and I have no problem with vending. making an “honest”. I I also cannot fathom how anyone who steals products to sell can be making an honest lIving when the goods being sold have been unlawfully obtained. “Who the cap fits let them wear it”
Too many too nasty. Dont want to pay to take away shells. Want profit only.
If you came home one day and saw a two foot monkey up in your coconut tree teefing what would you do. That’s what alot of these bums do. Wait until people leave home and raid their premises.
Nasty bunch of people locked in the category of “De poor black man”.
Wait funeral procession pass there right. Reason for sudden clamp down? Just do the right thing guys.
About time
This is where sensitive and creative solutions matter. If we had a Government that cared and that possessed sensitivity , this situation would have been handled long time ago in a creative manner. We have a ministry of Innovation being paid with taxpayers money – Innovate !
In addition to the Police, SSA and the Ministry of Health, there should be agents from BRA and NIS. These fellows make some big dollars, and most likely do not contribute towards income tax or the National Insurance Scheme.
Bills to pay… yet not one coffer in government taxes on the income….
And stop letting they costumers block the damm road parking any how
Check it out, this business is being run just like the ZR business. “Do what I want and how I like it”.
Alex ! You are so correct . The same attitudes prevail in many Goverment Departments.
I commend the health authority for doing a fine job send a message to those litter bugs that clean up after your self or else good work