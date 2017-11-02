Greene held with four guns and 99 rounds of ammo
An alleged gunman has been remanded to HMP Dodds for the next 28 days.
Ryan Jason Greene, of Pile Bay, Spring Garden, St Michael, is accused of having three firearms in his possession, as well as 32 rounds of ammunition on October 30, without a valid licence. According to police, the illegal weapons were found when members of the Anti-Gun Unit executed a search warrant at Greene’s residence.
He is further alleged to have had another illegal gun, as well as 67 rounds of ammunition, in his car on October 31.
The 34-year-old man was not required to plead to the indictable offences when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today.
However, he pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply, and trafficking of $125 worth of cannabis,
which was also found at his house during the search.
“It wasn’t intended to sell, it was for use, but I know it was a trafficable amount,” Greene told the magistrate.
He was sentenced to six months in prison on the possession charge and reprimanded and discharged on the supply and trafficking offences.
Greene, who was not represented by an attorney, returns to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 29 in connection with the offences under the Firearms Act.
This is pic was not taken to and from court appearance i hope ,cause i dont see nothing funny about what you are accused of..had those guns and ammunition got into the wrong hands,some families would have been crying..what a shame.
What to hear if any of these guns were involved in any the crime in this country or our side.
Pose fa d camera…..
Where he get 4 guns
Where did the superintendent that was held for gun related charges get his?
My bad , I forgot he works to serve and protect too
He was going war?
And he’s smiling !
If he wants to play with guns…..go join the army ?
Bajan Rambo
Oh please let my black brother go, he is an up-right citizen who attended church and was a choir boy.
Just give him a slap on both wrists and he would come to his senses.
False bravado – its not a smile; it’s a grimace
he seems to be having a good day……me well I am employed, mortgaged to the heavens, three children, married (barely) at least 3 NCD (that I know of) and catching bus in a less that reputable neighbourhood. I WANT WHAT HE GOT
Them ain’t mine , a man ask me to hold them til he get back from down town. I ask what in it for me , he reply, “a led pipe and a martinue drink. I said, “well all right then”.