Greene held with four guns and 99 rounds of ammo

An alleged gunman has been remanded to HMP Dodds for the next 28 days.

Ryan Jason Greene, of Pile Bay, Spring Garden, St Michael, is accused of having three firearms in his possession, as well as 32 rounds of ammunition on October 30, without a valid licence. According to police, the illegal weapons were found when members of the Anti-Gun Unit executed a search warrant at Greene’s residence.

He is further alleged to have had another illegal gun, as well as 67 rounds of ammunition, in his car on October 31.

The 34-year-old man was not required to plead to the indictable offences when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today.

However, he pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply, and trafficking of $125 worth of cannabis,

which was also found at his house during the search.

“It wasn’t intended to sell, it was for use, but I know it was a trafficable amount,” Greene told the magistrate.

He was sentenced to six months in prison on the possession charge and reprimanded and discharged on the supply and trafficking offences.

Greene, who was not represented by an attorney, returns to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 29 in connection with the offences under the Firearms Act.