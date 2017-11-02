Election gimmick!
White Hill residents trash Govt’s relocation announcement
“We might be abandoned, but we aren’t stupid!”
This was the reaction today from residents of White Hill, St Andrew to Government’s announcement that it will be resettling the entire rural community.
Describing the announcement as nothing more than an election gimmick, community spokeswoman Carlitha Andrews questioned why after three years of inaction Government was suddenly prepared to come to the rescue of the ill-fated community, which has been faced with extensive land slippage, water shortages and an impassable main road that was condemned by the authorities following heavy rains in November 2014.
Residents have since been persistently pleading with the authorities to put them out of their misery and virtual isolation, but the situation has only been getting worse.
And two weeks ago, just when it seemed all hope was gone, frustrated residents took matters into their own hands and started building themselves a new road.
However, unbeknown to them, Minister of Housing, Lands and Rural Development Dennis Kellman recently paid a visit to their community following which Government announced Wednesday that it was moving to relocate 22 houses to Farmers, St Thomas, with a view to ending all housing settlement in the problem plagued section of the Scotland District, which is prone to land slippage.
However, with a general election constitutionally due within the next seven months, Andrews is openly questioning Government’s motivation for taking action at this time.
“What the minister said is a bare election gimmick. We might be abandoned but we aren’t stupid. Why all of this time pass? It took them about three years to tell us about relocation. These are bare promises for election, we all know that,” a cynical Andrews told Barbados TODAY this afternoon, while calling on Kellman “to put his money where his mouth is”.
Andrews, dubbed the mayor of the community, said Government’s plans to construct five new houses at Farmers for the affected residents this year and another seven in 2018, amounted to no actual relief.
“This is no good news because it’s not guaranteed. What the minister said is not concrete. It’s a maybe or maybe not. We are furious.
“This is putting salt to our wound. He said when the funds are available so if the funds are never available, we will never move. I would have rather him to keep his mouth shut than to come with this story. He got we look like idiots. We were abandoned by authorities, but our brains aren’t on vacation,” she stressed.
Admittedly, Andrews said White Hill residents would love to move at a moment’s notice. However, she said no one had even bothered to discuss the planned relocation with them.
“What they [the authorities] are saying about us residents is a lie. Nobody asked me to move. I ready and I willing all like now. Whatever we learn is through the media and that is not good enough.
“I want Minister Kellman and [Minister of Transport and Works Michael] Lashley to just come and talk to us. We willing to talk,” she added.
Based on yesterday’s release issued through the Barbados Government Information Service, the Freundel Stuart administration will provide replacement units to the displaced residents free of cost, while the land on which they are to be sited is to be sold to non-land owners at $2.50 per square foot.
However, Andrews said given that they have been made to suffer so long, Government should not even think about charging them anything.
“In this situation he [Kellman] shouldn’t even say that. Them make White Hill people suffer for too long, them should pay for our pain and suffering. The money that we would have had for land had to spend in taxi fare getting home because we on a 7:30 curfew. So everybody should be given the land free,” she told Barbados TODAY.
Another resident, Oswald Jemmott, who has been living in White Hill for over five decades, was also of the opinion that the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) was up to “political tricks”.
“I can guarantee it’s election talk. I would like to ask minister Kellman in which year we will be relocated, when will it happen? I was in White Hill now for 52 years and the first few people got moved over 20 years ago.
“It took 20 years again to move three. I would like to know which year this move will happen,” he said, adding that it was likely that he would be the last one to leave White Hill.
Jemmott also suggested that the area should not be permanently condemned and that Government could have made another attempt at repairing the main road leading into the community instead of moving 22 homes, which he suggested was a more costly undertaking.
“You got over 100 families in this district . . . . I think it is cheaper to fix the road than to relocate so many people,” he stressed, while echoing Andrews’ call for the minister to visit the district and speak to the people about Government’s plans.
“He [Kellman] needs to come and talk to us about relocation,” Jemmott insisted.
Equally frustrated was Marcia Carrington, who happened to be travelling along the impassable main road when Barbados TODAY visited the area today.
Asked for her reaction to Government’s planned move, she said: “If it’s true we don’t have a problem relocating.”
However, she cautioned Government to “don’t get in the media and talk, come down here and help the people.
“I never see him [Kellman] down here yet. He knows about St Lucy, but he knows nothing about St Andrew,” she suggested.
“This relocating thing new to me [and] they say all the spots in Farmers gone. Where them gine put we? So I waiting to hear from Mr Kellman. Tell he come to the community. We need to see them,” she added.
No one could tell you who to vote for.
You all cry for help so take it and hush.
Sheldene can u read he never said he is gonna help us he promised to do so learn to read and understand what u read before u comment please
Carlitha every one promise but wait and see if the promise is carried out .
I watch CBC and plenty of the residence refuse to move talking about uprooting the family. You all refuse to move and now want to run people blood to water. A big No.
Move, go and make new friends.
People be happy and pray that it happens and stop allowing politicians to use you as their pawns. Not one of the politicians live in the conditions you live in. We will expect the government to keep its promise, but for heavens sake don’t be anybody’s political pawn…
i stand by my words…stop allowing politicians to use you all people…..none of them going to put you to live at them….
Take what help? It’s a promise not help.
So true Heather people needs to try and understand what they read before they criticize people
You can’t fool the ppl all the time
SMFH.
Isn’t this the same neighborhood that once refuse to move when given the opportunity, if i am wrong i stand to be corrected.
Her family was already relocated to farmers years ago and like most of the others decided to return to white hill although being advised not too, if the government properly investigates this nuisance and get the facts she would have to move herself and not be a burden on the state twice , or who knows might keep going back and continue to get free houses in the future.
Why she don’t go by her mother and brother. “Dark “ in farmers where she belong !!
Girl, now you know why you should never let a negro know you business
Jean-Marc you serious, if this is true, she should be made to move herself is right, and now talking about she is mayor, I guess the mayor ain’t got no sense, from what you are saying.
Your sooooo right
That is rumors and not the truth uall don’t live up here just running off with what uall here
Caritha hush and take the help, every bajan don’t forget how some of the residence claim they navel string bury there on national TV.
Carlitha Andrews , so you are publicly denying that you and your family were not given housing and relocated to farmers when the government first moved residents from whitehill and signs posted not to return, rebuild or construct on the lands in the area .
How you get back in Whitehill and now being a nuisance AGAIN?
Answer the question Ms Carlitha Andrews if it is not so say so.
You all getting and talking what uall hear not what u know and that’s a very funny thing I live it I know it I was never given the opportunity to move so I couldn’t pick my house and move so when making uall critics do ur home work my mother paid legal fees and her house is still in white hill so uall do the maths
Stop liein on the ppl of white hill if u never live there you only hearing from what ppl is saying .
Well that’s all you had to do, clear the air on the topic.
Love this woman.
She right
Words are wind. Acts are facts.
The words of even the most reputable politician mean nothing unless and until they are backed up by deeds that bring mere ideas to reality.
The bajan ppl can’t and won’t be fool this time around ,it’s all politricks
marcia one thing you should know is tht even tho kellman is a st lucy born. he seem not to know much about st.lucy either. but come election he gone and thats the gospel.BYE BYE KELLY
So if the government is serious why don’t they move them to all those homes that they built that are unoccupied? I think this is silly season politics and not reality. All these ministers will lie as much as they can in this silly season.
Thank you John. Not a boy in any of the houses at the bottom of Station Hill, St. Philip. I know by now termites had to have infested them since they are wooden. The area past Boarded Hall before you get to Windsor in St. George – same thing. And I know the public can help with the location of the others.
22 homes/100 families?
By George, something don’t sound right, but from what I Garner, it could be a typo.
Why were they not assisted 6 months ago?
Great question Joan
U believe she aint even a bajan
What or who is a Bajan?
Maybe that explains why she is unafraid to speak
The people in St.Lucy don’t even get a promise, but bear rambleling talk.
I find it fascinating that an announcement has been made via the Government Information Service, without consultation with those involved, as stated by the residents.
I agree with those who have made note of the number of unoccupied houses, and wonder from whence cometh the funds for this relocation, given the current economic situation.
Bajans wake up and smell the coffee.
My grands die and gone on to a better place and her house is still in white hill so you ppl if you dont know what u talkin about give it up.
These people’s self-thinking apparatus (brains) are locked in the BLP cellar.
No leadership by the MP out of their predicament.
Just blame the present government.
this crowd is something else build house in a area that does slip, state turn a blind eye because of a vote and the tax payers got to pay for it. I WOULD LIKE TO KNOW WHERE MY TAX REFUND IS SO i CAN PAY THIS CROWD FOR WUFLESSNESS
Archy Perch- aka DLP Consortium Propaganda arm – You aka DLP with an Absentee Prime Minister aka Visionless, Clueless and hopeless need to admit that you have failed. The last bus imported into Barbados was 2006. This DLP administration with an ABSENTEE Prime Minister, a Minister of Finance in the waiting PitiBull, a Prime Minister in the waiting (Donville Inniss) who should be made PM now if the DEMS is to salvage anything from the next electio, you have Failed the people. You cannot name one achievement except the art of casting blame
People please dont trust most of the politicians , they all come with ulterior motives which always work in they favour……..
Bdos today, it’s most unfortunate that you so often have censored my comments.
What can I say, there is much truth in my statements.
A bunch of clowns, fixing a road on areas that’s subjected to landslides, The average mentality of BLP faithful. Abd the 2 newspapers that feed the unthinkable to the un-taughtable.
W D. un-taughtable or Un-thoughtable? It’s quite clear that they are incapable of thinking for themselves
NONE of us can do as we please, we must follow the “lawmakers” we elected to Parliament, who then – legally – do as they please.
NONE of us has any say in how much money is printed.
NONE of us has any say in how much money is spent.
NONE of us has any say in how much money is wasted.
NONE of us has any say in how much money is stolen.
I say at the next election elect a Party which WILL make changes – which means NOT the DLP or the BLP – and insist that TERM LIMITS be irrevocably installed on all politicians for life – no ebbing and flowing, you get in, you get out, and don’t EVER come back.
I also say ensure that the next Party elected make the politicians in power personally responsible for the national debt. What debts YOU accumulate, YOU pay, no walking away and leaving it to the helpless citizen who had nothing to do with the spending. You spent a million dollars of taxpayer money? You had better have it in the bank, or spend a decade or two at Dodds.
IT’S NOT YOUR MONEY TO SPEND, STUPID.
Politicians these days have ZERO ACCOUNTABILITY, after being elected they do as they like and nobody is allowed to tell them Boo. MAKE THEM LEGALLY RESPONSIBLE, MAKE THEM LEGALLY ACCOUNTABLE, and we will stop this brash, knee-jerk decisions nonsense.
Our crap-for-brains “leaders” – BOTH Parties – have us some $13 BILLION dollars in debt, and I guarantee our great-great–great-grandchildren will still be paying that off. US… not THEM. WE have to pay off THEIR irresponsible spending.
FIRE THE BUMS. No employee, public or private, could get away with this behaviour, yet because they are politicians they are special?
THEY WORK FOR US.
It is now up to US to fire THEM.
ALL of them.
BOTH Parties are equally guilty.
As a friend of mine used to say,
NEXT!!
Grossly Enlarged MGs
Whitehill aint nowhere to live.
Steupse !!
Plant something !
Guh sleep with potatoes; wake up with lemons – land move
Up and out