Stuart keeps country waiting for election date

Still no word from Prime Minister Freundel Stuart of the munch-anticipated date for a general election which is constitutionally due here by the middle of next year.

In fact, Stuart told a large gathering at his ruling Democratic Labour Party’s George Street headquarters today that the President has not had time to talk to the Prime Minister on the matter.”

“I don’t know how far away we are now from the general election. The President of the Democratic Labour Party has been so busy that he has not had time to discuss the matter with the Prime Minister,” Stuart, who holds both portfolios, said to the delight of the audience.

This comes against the backdrop of rising calls, especially from the opposition Barbados Labour Party for Stuart to call the elections now.

However, while telling party supporters that the elections will be a fight to the finish he stopped short of answering the opposition’s call.

In his wide-ranging address, Stuart also touched on the issue of education saying that there was a need to move away from the individualistic objectives of learning to a more societal focus on the needs of the citizenry.

“The Barbados of the next 50 years of independence will need an educated class of persons, not just interested in their personal fortunes, but committed to the development of Barbados and to the welfare of their fellow citizens,” Stuart said.

“Good citizenship will require a heavier emphasis on civics and a heavier emphasis on ethics. Our young people must know, must understand and must respect the institutions that govern their lives. Teaching much inculcate in them a clear distinction of what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is bad, what is fair and what is unfair, what is just and what is unjust, what is blameless and what is blame worthy,” he added.

The prime minister also dealt with the vexing issue of crime, promising that a series of measure to tackle the scourge will be rolled out soon.

“A suite of legislative and other measures, all within the constitution, to confront this issue is engaging the attention of Cabinet at the moment. These measures, the Royal Barbados Police Force has assured us, will enhance considerably the capacity of the force to deal with this scourge. Stay tuned,” Stuart said.