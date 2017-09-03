Sir Hillary bemoans low enrollment in tertiary education
Vice Chancellor for the University of West Indies Sir Hilary Beckles says the Caribbean has the lowest enrollment in tertiary education in the hemisphere.
“Those of you who have taken this responsibility to enter university are therefore in my judgement heroes to be celebrated for the responsibility you have taken for yourselves, your family, communities and this Caribbean region,” Sir Hillary said Friday night at the Matriculation Ceremony for 2017 enrollment.
The Vice Chancellor argued that the region’s poor economic development was directly linked to the low numbers of citizens with higher education and development.
“This region has suffered arguably more heavily than other parts of the hemisphere as a result of the economic recession of the last ten years. We have proven to be a little sluggish in terms of our response and this has a great deal to with the fact that we do not have enough citizens in the Caribbean who have professional training, skills development and higher education,” he said.
“Until the Caribbean comes to grips with the fact that the extreme levels of inequality among citizens is to be addressed and removed, we will continue to be in difficulty,” he added.
Addressing the freshmen, Sir Hillary urged them to take their education seriously and make the most of their university experience.
“This is not the time for people who are not serious. In the Caribbean, now more than ever, we need our young people to be very serious,” he said.
False. There are other factors besides higher education which influence economic development. We don’t produce anything of value and most countries in the region are heavily dependent on tourism.
Educated people also tend to flee the Caribbean once an opportunity to so presents itself.Why? Because there are very few opportunities to utilise the educational training that they may have received in the same Caribbean or elsewhere.
“We have proven to be a little sluggish in terms of our response and this has a great deal to with the fact that we do not have enough citizens in the Caribbean who have professional training, skills development and higher education,”
Once again false. There are lots of persons who have professional training, skills and higher education. However, as I would have mentioned above there are not enough opportunities to utilise this training and more often than not a developed nation ends up benefiting. The ones who don’t get the opportunity to leave often end up working in areas that have nothing to do with their course of study.
The reasons for our lack of economic development go far beyond the lack of higher education. As an emminent historian who has studied the evolution of the region, Professor Beckles should know this.
I do not agree with Sir Hillary. As far as I can see we are busy spitting out lawyers and doctors when those areas are saturated. That’s not going to take Barbados forward. We need more advancement in technology and I don’t mean the kind that some people pushing.
I want to see locally made electric cars and whatever else is happening globally. It is happening in Africa, yet some of us still believe that Africa is suffering mass deprivation. Could not be further from the truth.
It is what the USA and some others want us to believe. With all due respect I think your vision is cloudy on this issue Sir.