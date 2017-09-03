High praises from PM for his Cabinet

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has been singing the praises of his Cabinet for their “discipline and tenacity” in helping him to guide Barbados through a very difficult period.

Noting that it is now nearly 10 years since his Democratic Labour Party (DLP) was elected to office on January 15, 2008, the Prime Minister said that they assumed the mantle of Government just after a global financial meltdown had shaken the western world in the last quarter of 2007, a crisis that would last for about 10 years.

“In that context and against that background, the Government has tried to ensure that the standard of living and quality of life of Barbadians would be protected from the worst effects of that global crisis,” Stuart told those gathered at the DLP’s 62nd Annual Conference.

“I should like therefore to thank members of the Cabinet and members of Parliament for the discipline and tenacity which they have shown during this very challenging period.

“Beset behind and before by carping criticism, and often frivolous opposition, these men and women dug their heels in and completed their many assignments and executed their many tasks on behalf of the people of Barbados,” Stuart added.

The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Barbados for resisting every pressure to surrender to pessimism, to despondency and to despair and “every inducement to sing the Lord’s song in a strange land”.

“Barbados is still here, the dire apocalyptic predictions of unravelling and destruction have not come to pass, the social services we ordinarily provide are still there, the economy has not collapsed, our currency peg is still intact and we are still paying our debts. All of this we’ll be able to maintain because we have pinned our faith on the good sense and maturity of the people of Barbados,” Stuart added.