Gov’t announces changes in petroleum prices

The retail prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will increase while prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will fall effective midnight tonight.

The new price of gasoline will be $3.25 per litre, up from $3.16, an increase of nine cents. The price of diesel will move from $2.35 per litre to $2.46 per litre while kerosene will now cost $ 1.19 per litre, increases of 11 cents and 10 cents respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the 100 lb cylinder of LPG will decrease from $155.89 to $155.31. The price of the 25 lb cylinder will move from $44.07 to $43.93, the 22 lb cylinder from $38.95 to $38.82 and the 20 lb cylinder from $35.41 to $35.29.

The changes in LPG prices represent decreases of 58 cents, 14 cents, 13 cents and 12 cents.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (JS/BGIS)