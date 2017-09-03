Gov’t announces changes in petroleum prices

The retail prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will increase while prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will fall effective midnight tonight.

The new price of gasoline will be $3.25 per litre, up from $3.16, an increase of nine cents. The price of diesel will move from $2.35 per litre to $2.46 per litre while kerosene will now cost $ 1.19 per litre, increases of 11 cents and 10 cents respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the 100 lb cylinder of LPG will decrease from $155.89 to $155.31. The price of the 25 lb cylinder will move from $44.07 to $43.93, the 22 lb cylinder from $38.95 to $38.82 and the 20 lb cylinder from $35.41 to $35.29.

The changes in LPG prices represent decreases of 58 cents, 14 cents, 13 cents and 12 cents.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (JS/BGIS)

12 Responses to Gov’t announces changes in petroleum prices

  1. Santini More
    Santini More September 3, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Oh joy!

    Reply
  2. Veronica Wiggins
    Veronica Wiggins September 3, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    One step forward and ten backward. Next time they will take off two cents while the next raise will be 75 cents. Up and up it keeps going.

    Reply
  3. Max Carter
    Max Carter September 3, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    government of barbados dont stop dont stop see what going to happen

    Reply
  4. Sarah Pomeranz Layne
    Sarah Pomeranz Layne September 3, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    The gas prices in the US change by the hour. Or less. And it varies from state to state. Yes our gas is high but at least we know it’s not changing until the 1st Sunday in the month. (Hopefully )

    Reply
  5. Reds Lucombe
    Reds Lucombe September 3, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    every month so cheez

    Reply
  6. Angela Griffith
    Angela Griffith September 3, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Went will it stop

    Reply
  7. Adrian Reid
    Adrian Reid September 3, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Dems now,Dems never again….

    Reply
  8. VoR September 3, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Lies all lies:

    http://www.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/North-America/

    Reply
  9. Fabian Brathwaite
    Fabian Brathwaite September 3, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Take off 2 cent and add 10 , vote DEM out

    Reply
  10. Charles Vanvieldt
    Charles Vanvieldt September 3, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Cant get a break smh

    Reply
  11. Roger Alleyne
    Roger Alleyne September 3, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    $4 by year end

    Reply

