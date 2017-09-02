WANTED MAN – Rommel Daniel

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man, wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is 35-year-old Rommel Antontio Larone Daniel, also known as Ras, Mapp, Swagga and Spragga Benz, whose last known address was Airy Cot, St Thomas. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Daniel is about 5’10” in height, slim build, brown eyes, dark complexion, has a broad nose, large protruding ears and thick lips. He has a small beard and locks hairstyle.

Daniel is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police emergency at telephone number ‘211’, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence may be prosecuted.