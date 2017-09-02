Surinamese duo held with Methamphetamine

Two Surinamese nationals will appear in court today after they were caught trying to enter the island with the controlled drug methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, August 29, Astrando Guillermo Inge, 26, and Stefano Guillermo Inge, 24, arrived in Barbados from Suriname via Trinidad. They were interviewed by customs personnel and the police informed. They were both interviewed by personnel from the Drug Squad and subsequently referred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where they passed out a number of packages.

Stafano passed out 99 packages of Methamphetamine weighing three lbs while Astrando passed out 30 packages of Methamphetamine weighing 0.5 lbs.

They were subsequently charged and are expected to appear in court today.