PM Stuart: Don’t take my silence for weakness

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has issued a stern warning to his political opponents, saying their unrelenting criticisms of late were tantamount to pulling a tiger’s tail.

Acknowledging that he is not one to respond often to critics, Stuart cautioned his detractors not to mistake his silence as a lack of situational awareness or an inability to fire back with matching ferocity.

“I have kept my peace for all of my life and I used to hear old people of my mother’s generation accuse others talking too much,” Stuart said while addressing the ruling Democratic Labour Party’ s (DLP) Opening Gala of the party’s 62nd conference on Friday night.

“I have been accused of talking too little because I like to listen. I quoted from this rostrum before, a quote from Shakespeare’s King Henry V, which I would read again tonight. In peace, there’s nothing so becomes a man. As modest stillness and humility but when the blast of war blows in our ears, he must then imitate the action of the tiger, he must stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood and he must disguise fair nature with a harsh rage. I am hearing the blast of war blowing in my ears and you would be hearing from me over the next few months,” Stuart added.

Stuart went on to buoy the spirits of the party faithful packed into the George Street Auditorium when he expressed unwavering confidence that the DLP would be returned to office for a third term despite the perceived prevailing social and economic instability facing the country.

“At the 63rd annual conference, I would be thanking you once again for the hard work that you have put in to ensure the renewal of the mandate of the Democratic Labour Party… Make no mistake about it, we are seeking a third mandate from the people of Barbados and I am satisfied that as a party and Government over the last ten years, we have done nothing for which we could be made to feel ashamed, and in the fullness of time we would meet a the rendezvous of victory,” Stuart said,

The DLP President assured the gathering that the party leadership will not be sitting idly and twiddling their thumbs at this weekend’s conference, which concludes tomorrow, but would be getting down to serious business.

“We have conferences because we meet to confer and to discuss serious issues that have much to do with the future of Barbados. We do not have conventions and so on where people are dressed up in a lot of fancy regalias, we meet to confer because in the exchange of ideas we come to those conclusions that allow us to plot the way forward for Barbados,” the DLP leader said.