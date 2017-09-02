Body believed to be that of missing Brit found in St George

A body believed to be that of 49-year-old British national Steven Weare was found early this morning at Hillside Garden, the Mount, St George.

However, there has been no official confirmation from police who remain mum about the identity of the Caucasian male found.

Police have said the death was unnatural.

Weare, a resident of Newcastle Plantation, St John, was last seen in the car park of Burger King at University Drive, Black Rock, St Michael.

His week-long disappearance startled the residents of the Newscastle, St John community, who referred to the Brit as quiet and businesslike.

When Barbados TODAY visited his home on Monday, neighbour Margaret King was hoping he would return safely as this was the first time that the peaceful neighborhood had experienced such an incident.

“Nothing so never happened up in here yet, “King said at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with their investigation to call Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

All information received will be strictly confidential, lawmen said.