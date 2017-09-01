Transformation for West Terrace entrance

Residents of West Terrace, St James will soon have the entrance to their community adorned with a new mural, thanks to the work of Haitian artist Philippe Dodard and students of the Barbados Community College.

And yesterday, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Stephen Lashley and Parliamentary Representative for St James South, Donville Inniss visited the site to express their thanks to the artists.

Lashley saw the mural as a gesture of goodwill between Haiti and Barbados, and said it would also be seen as one of the legacies of a successful CARIFESTA XIII, which closed in Barbados last weekend after 10 days of events.

In a brief presentation, Inniss noted that for some time, the two columns needed a facelift.

“We thought that we should clean up the columns and repaint them. We wanted to do it as part of our contribution to the 50th anniversary of our Independence,” he said, adding that residents and others who travel past the mural should feel a great sense of pride when it is completed.

“We would want to encourage Barbadians from all over the country to come and admire the work that has been done by the artists. It shows that we have a lot of talent in Barbados that should be utilized.”

Dodard, who is the general director of the Ecole Nationale Des Arts in Haiti, said he sees the work as a symbol of CARIFESTA and of Caribbean people living and working together.

Harris Paints also contributed to the project and Head of Business Unit Barbados, John Marshall, said it was an honour for his company to be involved.

