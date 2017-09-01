Car trouble

WOMAN ENDS UP BEFORE COURT FOR DAMAGING VEHICLE

Not only does 25-year-old Shakira Kristina Williams have to stay away from the father of her child and his girlfriend, but she will have to compensate the man for damaging his car.

Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins imposed the bail condition and compensation order on the Block 1C, Bagatelle Gardens, St Thomas resident today after she admitted that she twisted the windscreen wipers, broke both mirrors and left scratch marks on the bonnet and one of the doors of Tony Jones’ car.

The incident occurred on August 19, when Jones’ girlfriend had driven the vehicle to work.

Williams, who had turned herself in to the police after the incident, said little to Acting Magistrate Rawlins when the matter was heard today in the District ‘A’ Court.

But prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe disclosed that Jones had paid for the repairs to the car, which amounted to over $2,500.

Williams was granted bail in the sum of $1,400 to return to court on September 5 when the victim is also expected to appear to present his receipts.