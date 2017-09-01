Car trouble
WOMAN ENDS UP BEFORE COURT FOR DAMAGING VEHICLE
Not only does 25-year-old Shakira Kristina Williams have to stay away from the father of her child and his girlfriend, but she will have to compensate the man for damaging his car.
Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins imposed the bail condition and compensation order on the Block 1C, Bagatelle Gardens, St Thomas resident today after she admitted that she twisted the windscreen wipers, broke both mirrors and left scratch marks on the bonnet and one of the doors of Tony Jones’ car.
The incident occurred on August 19, when Jones’ girlfriend had driven the vehicle to work.
Williams, who had turned herself in to the police after the incident, said little to Acting Magistrate Rawlins when the matter was heard today in the District ‘A’ Court.
But prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe disclosed that Jones had paid for the repairs to the car, which amounted to over $2,500.
Williams was granted bail in the sum of $1,400 to return to court on September 5 when the victim is also expected to appear to present his receipts.
Silly girl
Lmaoooooo silly girl
Move n keep moving on my dear…dont lower your self to that level
Pretty girl
Bad choice
Foolish girl… the car do you something… the girl trouble you… why some women behave like these men last man on earth and lower themselves to foolishness .. smhhh
girl try move on with your life. pray and take care of your child.god is good.
Why some women go to this level doa, move on and remember your not alone you have a child to think about.i really hope this experience learned you a lesson.
Vexation makes persons do a lot of things. And if he happened to do you wrong well God isn’t sleeping. Take care of your child and move on. Single mothers do it regular. You’ll be good!
Young lady. Take a grip of your life. Learn from this mistake. A man will do want he wants to do. Cry if you want. But don’t ever be caught doing this ever again. Take care of the child and yourself.