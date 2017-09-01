Canadian remanded on drug charges

Canadian national Paula Michelle Small, who allegedly arrived in Barbados on Wednesday with more than her personal effects, will spend the next three nights at Dodds prison.

The 39-year-old Ontario hairdresser was remanded in custody on charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of $80,000 worth of cannabis, after the prosecutor in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court argued she was a flight risk, even though she has family ties in the island.

Small’s attorney, Damien Sands, had countered Sergeant Vernon Waithe’s argument, saying that his client’s travel documents were currently with the police.

However, Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins said she could not hear the case as the alleged offence as it did not occur in her jurisdiction.

Denying Small bail, she then transferred the matter to the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court for September 4.