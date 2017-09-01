Canadian remanded on drug charges

Canadian national Paula Michelle Small, who allegedly arrived in Barbados on Wednesday with more than her personal effects, will spend the next three nights at Dodds prison.

The 39-year-old Ontario hairdresser was remanded in custody on charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of $80,000 worth of cannabis, after the prosecutor in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court argued she was a flight risk, even though she has family ties in the island.

Small’s attorney, Damien Sands, had countered Sergeant Vernon Waithe’s argument, saying that his client’s travel documents were currently with the police.

However, Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins said she could not hear the case as the alleged offence as it did not occur in her jurisdiction.

Denying Small bail, she then transferred the matter to the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court for September 4.

6 Responses to Canadian remanded on drug charges

  1. Jai Khan
    Jai Khan September 1, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    In Barbados we always say carpenter and mason house nevah dun, but let me tell you this Ms Canadian, bajan hairdressers don’t walk round with their head like yours. And when you get back to Canada tell the other Canadian women that they are welcomed to visit but leave the drugs at home. You are the third in recent times, tell them Barbados is not a walk-over

    Reply
  2. Cheryl Alleyne-Brooks
    Cheryl Alleyne-Brooks September 1, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Every minute every minute, wunna ain’t got no life. It looks like this is Canada turn now. Ah wonder which country is next

    Reply
  3. Esther Parsons Rhynd
    Esther Parsons Rhynd September 1, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    keep her in dodds 20 years.

    Reply
  4. Anfaani Henry
    Anfaani Henry September 1, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Don’t bring drugs to Bim

    Reply
  5. Gail Agard Wallace
    Gail Agard Wallace September 2, 2017 at 12:04 am

    No need to bring it along. Barbados has plenty it seems.

    Reply

