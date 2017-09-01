Canadian remanded on drug charges
Canadian national Paula Michelle Small, who allegedly arrived in Barbados on Wednesday with more than her personal effects, will spend the next three nights at Dodds prison.
The 39-year-old Ontario hairdresser was remanded in custody on charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of $80,000 worth of cannabis, after the prosecutor in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court argued she was a flight risk, even though she has family ties in the island.
Small’s attorney, Damien Sands, had countered Sergeant Vernon Waithe’s argument, saying that his client’s travel documents were currently with the police.
However, Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins said she could not hear the case as the alleged offence as it did not occur in her jurisdiction.
Denying Small bail, she then transferred the matter to the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court for September 4.
In Barbados we always say carpenter and mason house nevah dun, but let me tell you this Ms Canadian, bajan hairdressers don’t walk round with their head like yours. And when you get back to Canada tell the other Canadian women that they are welcomed to visit but leave the drugs at home. You are the third in recent times, tell them Barbados is not a walk-over
Barbados has plenty of their own apparently.
Every minute every minute, wunna ain’t got no life. It looks like this is Canada turn now. Ah wonder which country is next
keep her in dodds 20 years.
Don’t bring drugs to Bim
No need to bring it along. Barbados has plenty it seems.