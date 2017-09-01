Body found at Melverton

Added by Barbados Today on September 1, 2017.
Saved under Crime
Pin It

Police are this morning investigating the discovery of a body at Melverton, St George.
(More details as they come to hand).

16 Responses to Body found at Melverton

  1. Kay Critchlow
    Kay Critchlow September 1, 2017 at 9:31 am

    This is the other side of crazy now ! Take the weed off the kids it stunts their mind and to lazy to learn . There is the truth believe it or don’t .

    Reply
    • Alex Jordan
      Alex Jordan September 1, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Dont blame it on no weed….
      I know for a fact that most of these men on cocaine and molly…
      I does see these things in front my face so dont blame de weed at all…..

      Reply
    • Kay Critchlow
      Kay Critchlow September 1, 2017 at 9:46 am

      Alex Jordan they start on weed and progress anyhow my opinion just nobody listen let it continue . Weed ok for the matured mind but not for children it’s proved !

      Reply
    • Michelle Griffith
      Michelle Griffith September 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Kay Critchlow so you say that too say what ????

      Reply
    • Jay Manny
      Jay Manny September 1, 2017 at 9:57 am

      If it’s the weed what’s your excuse?

      Reply
    • Kay Critchlow
      Kay Critchlow September 1, 2017 at 9:57 am

      Michelle Griffith can you pose me a question ! I’m not understanding what you are saying Hun .

      Reply
    • Kay Critchlow
      Kay Critchlow September 1, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Jay Manny jay what is my excuse for what ?

      Reply
    • Gail Agard Wallace
      Gail Agard Wallace September 1, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Kay, absolutely! Been seeing this for years an years. I’m old. But in the loop.

      Reply
    • Kay Critchlow
      Kay Critchlow September 1, 2017 at 10:04 am

      Gail Agard Wallace funny how I will get much retaliation for what I say but someone has to !

      Reply
    • Phoenix Sevyn
      Phoenix Sevyn September 1, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Erin Small it’s the weed

      Reply
  2. Kaiser Sose
    Kaiser Sose September 1, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Wow I hope its not one of my family members my grandma is from melverton

    Reply
  3. Eve Watts
    Eve Watts September 1, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Yes it is him

    Reply
  4. gsmiley September 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

    BT you like you need a contact at ND.

    Yuh late.

    Reply
  5. milli watt September 1, 2017 at 10:21 am

    wonder who this is……….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *