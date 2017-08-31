Update: Police hunt for male suspect following violent incident in St Peter

Police are on the hunt for a male suspect who was allegedly involved in a violent incident at Road View, St Peter this morning.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer Rodney Inniss told Barbados TODAY lawmen were called to the scene around 8:10 a.m. and discovered two women with chop wounds about the body.

They were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Inniss said a man who was known to both victims reportedly fled the scene.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police at emergency number 211, police hotline 429 8787, or the nearest police station.