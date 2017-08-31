Ungraded CXC subjects had nothing to do with SBAs

Minister of Education Ronald Jones is denying that school-based assessment (SBA) projects that had not been corrected had anything to do with students being ungraded by the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in this year’s examinations.

A local media report had recently presented Combermere students as being in tears because SBAs from the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination business management class and a Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate geography class had not been graded, leading President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) Mary Redman to rush to the defence of teachers.

Redman, had told Barbados TODAY a week ago that the projects had all been corrected and sent to the CXC, and it was the examination body that had blundered.

In an interview yesterday, Jones appeared to support Redman’s contention, telling Barbados TODAY the issue had nothing to do with SBAs, and that the problems had been identified and corrected and the students would now be graded.

However, he did not say what the problems were, or how many schools or students were affected.

“We have been able to identify many of the issues, and in fact, you will find that after our discussions with CXC, that several of those will be graded. We were able to identify what were some of the challenges that were presented. Suffice it to say that which was reported sometime ago, they were not because of SBA corrections. But there were one or two other minor challenges that presented themselves. But the students, particularly those who identified can rest assured they would get a grade very shortly,” the minister promised.

After a Combermere student appeared to blame the school for the failure to ensure the subjects were graded, stating that while there was a problem regarding the teachers and the running of the school, he did not think it would have affected the students’ results, Redman fired back saying it was the CXC that had let the pupils down.

She told Barbados TODAY at the time that students from at least two other schools here, as well as schools in St Lucia, also had their SBA projects ungraded by the CXC.

“This is not the first time that incidents like this have occurred with the CXC, they have done this with various subjects in various schools repeatedly. This year, Combermere is not the only school with this problem and I don’t understand why the focus was on Combermere School. Reports reaching the union indicate that the St Michael School had students receiving ungraded for environmental studies at CAPE [Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination] and the Minister [of Education] himself was at pains to point out that there were no problems with the marking of SBA’s. So, therefore, it can’t be the teachers,” said Redman, who had also pointed out that St Michael School students were ungraded for Caribbean Studies.

The BSTU president had further disclosed that even after a glitch in the CXC system had forced teachers to twice submit the SBA marks for a Principles of Business class, the entire class was ungraded for their projects.