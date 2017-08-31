QEH zeros in on non-national defaulters

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is in somewhat of quandary regarding future treatment of non-nationals, reporting that 66 per cent have left their bill unpaid after receiving treatment at the health care institution.

Director of Financial Services Andrea Belle today revealed of the S7.5 million in bills issued by the hospital for services rendered, non-nationals incurred 70 per cent. She explained that only 34 per cent of the non-national patients have paid their bill compared to 90 per cent of locals.

“This means for every dollar that we bill, we receive only 34 cents on those billings. Our nationals on the other hand in private care have a 90 per cent collection rate,” Belle said during the question and answer section of an ethics symposium at the hospital’s auditorium.

The symposium grappled with the question of the QEH’s duty of care to patients with non-regularized immigrant status, as well as the controversial issue of whether or not treatment should be at the discretionary

non-resident rate.

Back in February last year, concerns were raised about the fee structure at the state-run QEH, in particular how it affected Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nationals seeking treatment at the island’s main hospital.

Trade policy researcher Kai Anne Skeete warned then that the island could find itself in legal hot water with the Caribbean Court of Justice, in light of the Shanique Myrie case in which the Jamaican national successful sued the Barbados Government for infringement of her CARICOM rights.

This was a position that received some support for Attorney General Adriel Braithwaite, who commented briefly to Barbados TODAY when concerns were raised back in February, that the island must adhere to the CARICOM Treaty of Chaguaramas, which prohibits discrimination against citizens of the 15-nation grouping, based on their nationality.

“If this is the case, then they [QEH administration] have to look at it again. I am sure they have their legal people advising them, but we have to adhere to the Treaty, because we signed onto it,” he said then.