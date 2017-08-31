NOW condemns jilted lover’s attack on St Peter women

Less than 24 hours after police were called to the scene of a stabbing at Sion Hill, St James, officers were summoned to Road View, St Peter after a man believed to be a jilted lover, took matters into his own hands, chopping up his ex-girlfriend and her cousin.

When Barbados TODAY visited the community this morning, all that bore the tale of what transpired earlier were droplets of blood along the sidewalk in front of the home where the incident occurred, and a heavy scent of bleach which had been used earlier by one young woman to scrub down the sidewalk.

Amid, the tragedy, a man identified as the father of one of the victims, had little to say.

“If I have to tell you anything it isn’t going to be the best. I would just tell you there ain’t no story here today. That is just that.”

His neighbours, also believed to be members of the family, spoke in hushed tones about the morning events.

One of them had begun to describe how she held onto the “hanging” hand of one of the injured girls, but quickly stopped talking when she saw the news team.

Public Relations Officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss in confirming the incident, told Barbados TODAY that officers had been called to the scene around 8:10 a.m. and discovered two women with chop wounds about their bodies.

They were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

“A male suspect left the scene and is being sought by the police. We are in the process of positively identifying the suspect. We are made to understand that he is known to both of the victims,” Inniss said at the scene, as he appealed for the public to come forward with any information they might have regarding the incident.

Throughout the day, various messages circulated on social media about the attack, some with what is believed to be images of the victims, while others were of the injuries.

When asked about the practice, including images circulating of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting in Marley Vale, St Philip, Inniss urged the public to stop the practice, stressing that it could compromise police investigations.

“We’ve made this appeal to the public on several occasions, whether it’s been [at] scenes of murders, fatalities, what not . . . .We understand that there is a general interest in social media to get things out there and to get that first scoop, but we want persons to be more humane, to be able to sympathize with the family and the loved ones and the victims of crimes.

“We don’t want to have information out there certainly that we would need for investigations purposes. These things also affect families in the long run. It is very painful and hurtful in the long run,” the police spokesman said.

The National Organization for Women (NOW) swiftly condemned today’s attack, declaring that the issue of women’s right s must return to the forefront of the national debate.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY shortly after news of the incident broke, First Vice President Michelle Marshall said even though it had been several months since the last death from a domestic dispute, the harrowing ordeal of the St Peter women was a clear indication that gender-based violence remained a major concern.

“There is never a time that you can think that the issue of violence against women is on the back-burner or that we have covered all of our bases and everyone has been sensitized. Domestic violence will always raise its head whenever there is a disturbance and NOW is concerned that the country has lost focus of this for a bit,” Marshall said.

“There has not been a lot of acts in recent times that would have warranted a national response but that does not mean that there hasn’t been instances where women have been experiencing violence.”

Arguing that the RBPF had done an exceptional job in recent times, having set up a special unit to tackle the worrying problem, Marshall stressed that despite the best efforts of organizations such as NOW, women were still made to struggle to have their rights respected.

“We need to appeal to persons to have a more compassionate approach. Where is the compassion? Where is the love? Where is the partnership that is supposed to be between the masculine and the feminine? This need for control has to be deconstructed, this patriarchal model where women are kept subservient has to be examined and we have to come back to the table again to determine the social factors that cause this violence.

We have done all of the groundwork and the rallies but it doesn’t seem to be getting through because persons are still using power to cause pain. These persons are not thinking about the families and the ripple effect on the children. There are a lot of underpinning things going on and there is currently a lot of instability in the country. With instability the vulnerable would always suffer and this is clear cut evidence that this is getting out of control,” the women’s advocate argued.

ryangilkes@barbadostoday.bb

colvillemounsey@barbadostoday.bb