Not budging

Govt sticking to its position on salaries for public officers

Talks between Government and the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) for a pay rise for the island’s public servants have reached a stalemate, with the union now planning to engage its executive committee for a decision on its next move.

The two sides met this morning for four hours of negotiations, at the end of which they were as far apart as when they began, with Government negotiators insisting they could not move from their original position, Barbados TODAY was told.

The NUPW has demanded a 23 per cent pay rise, although Akanni McDowall, the union’s president, had said back in March that the workers, who have not had an increase in nearly a decade, were willing to compromise. Its sister union, the Barbados Workers’ Union, is asking for a 15 per cent hike.

Following the steep increase in the controversial National Social Responsibility Levy (NSRL), which both the unions and the private sector oppose, Prime Minister Freundel Stuart had said the labour movement had agreed to wait until the end of September to find out how the tax would perform before a pay rise was considered.

Despite denials from the unions, Stuart repeated the allegation at the end of a meeting of the Social Partnership on August 11, much to the chagrin of trade union leaders.

Stuart contended that he had made a promise that, depending on its performance, Government would be willing to seriously consider either a coping allowance or serious discussions on a salary increase.

McDowall told Barbados TODAY that going into today’s talks, the union set out its position to Government that not only should public officers be given a salary increase, but that the increase was affordable.

“For example, the union identified that Government is collecting hundreds of millions of dollars – $372.7M more in revenue per year than it did in 2010 – and some of that revenue should be paid to public officers. The Government has said that the increase NUPW is requesting will cost around $150M per year.

“We the union have shown that beyond any doubt that Government’s revenue has increased significantly and can afford to pay. It must also be considered that the cost of living in Barbados, since the completion of the last salary negations, has increased by over 30 per cent by the end of 2016,” he said, noting that by all indications, with the recent additional taxes imposed, the cost of living would increase by another ten to 15 per cent to between 40 and 45 per cent by March next year.

“Hence this union rejects Government’s position, as it is unreasonable. We do not agree that Government should wait to the end of September to determine the outcome of its new tax. The union has warned the Government that the NSRL will not achieve the expected revenue because workers are over-taxed and only through a salary increase will the country get out of this recession. We have so far heard reports that the NSRL is not performing as expected,” McDowall added.

Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler announced in the Budget on May 30 that the NSRL, which was introduced in September 2016, would move from two per cent to ten per cent effective July 1.

He said then it would result in “increased revenue of $291 million for a full financial year and $218 million for the remaining nine months of the current fiscal year”.

The NSRL was imposed on goods imported into Barbados and on domestically manufactured goods. It was designed to finance the burgeoning cost of health care on the island and to assist with maintaining a clean environment.

Even before Sinckler had introduced the austerity Budget, the Central Bank of Barbados had given more than just a strong hint that it was against increases in wages for public servants at this time, saying any rise would put additional strain on Government’s already burdened fiscal position.

In fact, Acting Governor Cleviston Haynes had warned that if Government were to grant pay rises, it would be forced to introduce other measures to “compensate” for the additional expenditure.

