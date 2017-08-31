Jail time avoided

. . . BUT DESHONG WILL GO TO PRISON IF BOND IS BREACHED

Raymond Clifford Deshong must be on his best behaviour for the next six months if he wants to avoid spending more time behind bars at HMP Dodds.

The 35-year-old of Bannister Land, Martindales Road, St Michael was released from prison today after being remanded earlier this month.

He previously admitted to stealing a door worth $300 belonging to Yvette Foster on August 2. He also owned up to threatening unlawful violence on July 31, making Richard Simmons believe that he was in danger.

According to the facts outlined in the case, Foster was moving locations when she left a wooden door in an unsecured laundry room. When her daughter returned two days later to complete the move, she caught Deshong carrying the door on his head. When asked to explain his actions, the accused man reportedly said that he was a hustler and continued on.

The court heard that in an unrelated incident, Simmons caught Deshong in a prohibited area at a health care facility, but the accused made a number of serious threats against him when he was asked to leave the premises.

Simmons did not report that incident to police at the time. However, he took no chances when Deshong made similar threats while he was walking along Martindales Road with his daughter on July 31.

Deshong was subsequently arrested.

If he breaches the bond imposed on him by Magistrate Douglas Frederick, he will have to pay the court a $750 fine forthwith. Failure to do so will land him in jail for a month.