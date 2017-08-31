Bajan rapper’s big dreams

At the age of 18, Rico Maserati has created history by becoming the first Barbadian rapper to reach 100,000 views on YouTube, and his music has been trending through the island for the past couple of months.

After five years at the Frederick Smith Secondary School, the young rapper whose real name is Rico Bourne, decided that gaining certificates and degrees wasn’t in his plans for the near future but that his main interest was music.

“I have zero CXCs. I had in my mind that school wasn’t the thing for me. I could have easily done work and stuff but there was too much distraction. I had an idea from day one I had liked music but I didn’t know I would have taken it as a career. It wasn’t on my mind but it came cross,” he told Bajan Vibes.

It all started for the young man with his first recording entitled Ten Toes Down, which speaks about a relationship he had with a female that eventually went wrong.

“I know a guy who knows Tory Layne’s father and he told me he would be coming into Barbados in December at that time, so I told the female I was talking to at the time that I would do a song and hopefully he would scout me.

I made a promise that the song would be about her, but you know things happen and we split up but I promised her the song and I wrote it. It wasn’t as positive. I had to change up stuff, but everything went well and I dropped it on Christmas Day,” Bourne said.

During the interview, Bourne indicated that he was inspired to dive into the local rap industry by both Old and New school rappers based in the United States.

“I used to listen to Lauren Hill when I was younger but I ended up in love with rap when I got my laptop back in 2007 and I started to listen to Eminem , 50 cent and then I came across Tupac. So from day one, I liked rap above soca,” he said..

“The same female I mentioned before, she introduced me to A Boogie and I liked his style and I like PnB Rock and Drake. He could sing all songs but these three guys really inspired me.”

After dropping his first couple of tracks, Maserati said the feedback he received was a shock since he was now coming up and trying to make a name for himself. “To be honest, I didn’t expect it to get as much attention as it did,” he said.

“I wasn’t looking for it to blow up because there are no Bajan artistes besides Teff and Rihanna and probably a few others that people support in the rap game. It actually took me by surprise that people gravitated towards it. Every time I go on social media, I see my songs playing. It is a great feeling,” he added.

Two months ago, Bourne reached a milestone no other Barbadian rapper has attained in having over 10,000 persons engaged in his hit song Brother To Me.

“I feel great about it. I woke up that morning and I saw all the tags and I wasn’t sure at that moment what it was all about and people were congratulating me. I got a call in the morning (but) I never saw it coming.”

The 18-year-old said he recently had hit a stumbling block in his career path but was determined not to give up on his goal of becoming an international rapper one day.

“I had a writer’s block. I couldn’t write for a while but I getting back to my writing 24 hours, but all the songs I can release so far I have written. This 24/7 hours life is extremely difficult but I’m trying to focus. It gets stressful and I have to be strong so regardless I must finish what I started. I start good and I could best end on a bang. The majority of artistes in Barbados start good but give up. I just see myself in big places.”

Bourne told Bajan Vibes he had no intention of singing another genre of music, mainly because he believes his audience has become accustomed to the type of songs he produces.

“I would not sing anything outside of rap because I have fans that support what I do. You don’t like to confuse people. I can do a soca song. It shouldn’t be hard for me to do. I may win a car but right now I don’t want to confuse my people,” he said.

Responding to a comment under one of his songs on social media which stated that he needs to leave Barbados to make it in the rap game, Bourne said he totally disagreed.

“Leaving Barbados makes no sense. A lot of others do it and go and compete against so many people. When you are here, once you get support, everybody else will,” he reasoned.

Bourne’s aim within the next couple of years is to become successful against all the odds. “I looking to see myself in a big house , everybody happy and eating., I work hard for a purpose. At the end of the day, I can work hard or smart .I looking to see myself in big places but it never really happens in Barbados.

Nobody really pays rap attention in Barbados but I have my own style and people respect me for that,.” he said.

Source: by Anmar Goodridge-Boyce