Alleged thief fails to find surety

An accused thief has been remanded to prison until September 28 after being unable to secure a surety to post bail.

Jeffery Anderson Tyrone Graham of Storey Gap, Codrington Hill, St Michael went before Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins charged with stealing two hams worth $160 from RJ’s Value Market on August 26.

He told the acting magistrate he was not guilty of that charge, or that of uttering the threatening words, “this is four years I following you and I know every road you does take for work on morning and I am going to give you what I have for you tomorrow morning because I ain’t forget your son” within Shelia Welcome’s hearing on August 15.

While the unemployed 43-year-old was granted $1,600 bail, he had no available surety so he was remanded to the St Philip institution.

However, if Graham’s surety appears before his next scheduled appearance, he will be brought back to court.