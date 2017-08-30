Update: Double homicide

Investigations are continuing into a double homicide at Marley Vale, St Philip.

Police say 23-year-old Renaldo Gittens and 21-year-old Kyle Rico Burgess, both of East Point, St Philip were fatally shot sometime around 7:49 p.m.

According to police, a group of people was liming in Marley Vale when a number of sudden, loud explosions occurred, causing the crowd to disperse.

The two men were later found lying motionless on the ground.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, 8201, Police Emergency at telephone number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 8477 or the nearest police station.