Three accused of Kadooment Day shooting remanded to Dodds

Three St Michael young men accused of a Kadooment Day shooting on Spring Garden have been remanded to HMP Dodds until September 26.

Elijah Akeem Copeland, 17, of Chase Gap, Halls Road; Raheem Akeem Grimes, 22, of Chadderton Road, Carrington Village; and Tristan Soneil Alleyne, 22, of Parris Gap, Westbury Road appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon separately charged with recklessly and unlawfully discharging firearms while in a public place, in a manner that placed 23 people in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

It is also alleged that the three together used unlawful violence which caused Barry Marshall to fear for his personal safety.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charges.

Copeland and Alleyne are represented by attorneys Kamisha Benjamin and Naomi Lynton, with Alleyne also having Rashida Edwards as his third lawyer. Grimes had Vonda Pile as his legal counsel.The three will spend 28 days at the St Philip penal institution before making their next appearance in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.