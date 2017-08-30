St Michael teen missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Sontia Anshani Richards of Reservoir Road, Lodge Hill.

She was last seen at home by her grandmother, 81-year-old Estaline Forde, about 9 a.m. on Monday, August 28. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

Richards is about 5ft feet 4” tall with a light brown complexion, thick build, round head, thick eyebrows, long face, black eyes, small nose, small ears which are pierced once, normal mouth, thin lips, short neck, square shoulders, small hands, knock kneed, small feet, has an erect appearance, speaks with a Barbadian accent and has a light and fine voice. She has a tattoo on her lower back.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), District A Police Station at 430-7246 or 430-7242 or the nearest police station.